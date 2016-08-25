Beer Flight Theatre Night at the Evergreen Theatre 

"I'll walk alone and be blown thinner and thinner. And thinner and thinner and thinner and thinner and thinner — Till finally I won't have any body at all, and the wind picks me up in its cool white arms forever, and takes me away!" — Tennessee Williams, Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen

Threepenny Theatre Company — the ambitions independant troupe with classical sensibilities and a "pay what you can ethos — has never shied away from the difficult side of canon. They've produced Shakespeare on a shoestring, adapted Moliere, and plunged headfirst into Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night. Even the company's Beer Flight Theatre Night finds the troupe sharing a slate of seldom seen one act plays paired with craft beers selected by Andy Ashby, a co-founder of Memphis Made Brewing Company.

click to enlarge

The best-known play on the menu is Edward Albee's The Zoo Story, where Memphis actors Michael Khanlarian and Corey Parker as Peter and Jerry, a transient and a family man and publishing executive, struggle over a park bench, and much more. Talk to Me Like The Rain and Let Me Listen may not be set in the South, but it's Tennessee Williams-distilled. With image-laden dialogue that aims to match the rhythm of a steady rainfall, Williams tries to capture the essence of lower Manhattan: an unnamed man (Michael Ewing) who drinks too much and an unnamed woman Jaclyn Suffel who's growing thinner and thinner and might just disappear. The New World Order is one of British playwright Harold Pinter's most bluntly political plays. In this production, Steven Brown, David Galloway, and Andrew Glenn get right down to the essence of torture. For 10 wrenching minutes, a lone figure sits bound and gagged while two men discuss in vague, Pinteresque terms what they plan to do with him.

Did I mention beer?