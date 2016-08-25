Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 25, 2016 We Recommend

Beer Flight Theatre Night at the Evergreen Theatre 

by Chris Davis

"I'll walk alone and be blown thinner and thinner. And thinner and thinner and thinner and thinner and thinner — Till finally I won't have any body at all, and the wind picks me up in its cool white arms forever, and takes me away!" — Tennessee Williams, Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen

Threepenny Theatre Company — the ambitions independant troupe with classical sensibilities and a "pay what you can ethos — has never shied away from the difficult side of canon. They've produced Shakespeare on a shoestring, adapted Moliere, and plunged headfirst into Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night. Even the company's Beer Flight Theatre Night finds the troupe sharing a slate of seldom seen one act plays paired with craft beers selected by Andy Ashby, a co-founder of Memphis Made Brewing Company.

click to enlarge werec_beer3penny.jpg

The best-known play on the menu is Edward Albee's The Zoo Story, where Memphis actors Michael Khanlarian and Corey Parker as Peter and Jerry, a transient and a family man and publishing executive, struggle over a park bench, and much more. Talk to Me Like The Rain and Let Me Listen may not be set in the South, but it's Tennessee Williams-distilled. With image-laden dialogue that aims to match the rhythm of a steady rainfall, Williams tries to capture the essence of lower Manhattan: an unnamed man (Michael Ewing) who drinks too much and an unnamed woman Jaclyn Suffel who's growing thinner and thinner and might just disappear. The New World Order is one of British playwright Harold Pinter's most bluntly political plays. In this production, Steven Brown, David Galloway, and Andrew Glenn get right down to the essence of torture. For 10 wrenching minutes, a lone figure sits bound and gagged while two men discuss in vague, Pinteresque terms what they plan to do with him.

Did I mention beer?

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Threepenny Theatre Company Beer Flight Theatre Night @ The Evergreen Theatre

    • Fri., Aug. 26, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 27, 8-10 p.m., Sun., Aug. 28, 2 p.m. and Mon., Aug. 29, 8-10 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
Email
Share

More We Recommend »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Politics and the Movies 3: Olympia

Chris McCoy 08/25/2016

Intermission Impossible

"Small and Essential," New Quark Theatre Company Offers Alternatives

Chris Davis 08/25/2016

Intermission Impossible

Disgraced Sets A Course for Conflict

Chris Davis 08/24/2016

News Blog

Pets of the Week

Bianca Phillips 08/24/2016

News Blog

Greensward Plaintiffs: Boyd's Statement 'Not True,' 'Completely False'

Toby Sells 08/24/2016

News Blog

New Trail to Connect Greenline, Agricenter Farmer's Market

Toby Sells 08/24/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Kubo and the Two Strings

Chris McCoy 08/24/2016

Music Blog

Live Review: Cody Dickinson at the Grammy Museum

Warren Hines 08/24/2016

News Blog

Grizz 'Conductor' Mike Conley Celebrated as Mid-South Maze 'Corn-ductor'

Joshua Cannon 08/24/2016

News Blog

Greenprint Plan Gets Unanimous Support

Toby Sells 08/24/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation