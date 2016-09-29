Best of Memphis 2016 - Goods & Services 

click to enlarge

Best Grocery Store

1. Kroger

2. Fresh Market

3. Whole Foods Market

Memphis people love Kroger. So much so that they've given names to many of the various locations around town: Good Kroger, Krosher, Hipster Kroger, etc.

Whatever the moniker, it's obviously done with love, because Kroger won again this year.

Dinstuhl's

Best Specialty Food Store

1. Dinstuhl's

2. Sweet Noshings

3. Porcellino's Craft Butcher

Flyer voters obviously have a sweet tooth — and a special spot in their hearts for Dinstuhl's fine chocolates and candies, which has been hand-crafting its wares since 1902. That's a long time, y'all.

Best Liquor Store

1. Buster's Liquors

2. Joe's Wines & Liquors

3. Kirby Wines & Liquors

Buster's, the longtime purveyor of libations located at Poplar and Highland, recently expanded its interior to include space for more libations and more varieties of wine and foods. And, once again, it tops this category.

Best Shopping Center

1. Carriage Crossing

2. The Shops of Saddle Creek

3. Laurelwood Center

Once again, this great Collierville shopping center takes first place. With stores like H&M, Barnes & Noble, and Macy's, and a pedestrian-friendly outdoor layout, it's a fantastic destination for a good round of retail therapy. They also host Movie Mania nights every summer, and this year they added a Collierville BrewFest to the calendar.

Best Gift Shop

1. Babcock Gifts

2. More Than Words

3. Maggie's Pharm

This East Memphis institution has been providing fine gifts to Memphians for over 30 years. Whether you're looking for a bridal gift, a baby gift, something for the holidays, or any other occasion, Babcock Gifts has it and will help you find it.

Best Farmers Market

1. Memphis Farmers Market

2. Agricenter Farmers Market

3. Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market

The Memphis Farmers Market is a South Main fixture, featuring locally sourced produce and foods, all kinds of other goodies, and a whole slate of engaging events. There's no better place to stock up on some of the region's best farm-fresh produce.

Best Bookstore (new)

1. The Booksellers at Laurelwood

2. Barnes & Noble Booksellers

3. Burke's Book Store

In business for 30 years now, the Booksellers continues to be an independent bookstore to rival the best anywhere. They have regular book signings; they have more magazines than you've even heard of; they've got a good and growing stock of used books; and the bistro is a great place to grab a bite while you read.

Best Bookstore (used)

1. Burke's Book Store

2. The Booksellers at Laurelwood

3. Tiger Bookstore

Burke's has long been a great place to find a well-loved copy of a book you've been looking for for a long time. Their great selection of books by local authors and their eclectic collection of new stuff is just icing on the cake at this Memphis literary landmark.

Best Bank

BOM 1. First Tennessee Bank

2. Orion Federal Credit Union

3. Bank of Bartlett

Whether it's their visibility around town, the fact that they've been in business for more than 150 years, or the fact that they use their landmark tower downtown to cheer on the Grizzlies and Tigers, or some combination of the three, First Tennessee continues to be voted "Best Bank" year after year by Flyer readers. Maybe they should celebrate it in lights this time.

Best Women's Clothing

1. Crazy Beautiful

2. Indigo

3. Oak Hall

Crazy Beautiful has a distinctive vision for the clothes that they sell, and from denim and dresses to accessories and jewelry, their attitude comes through. Flyer readers think Crazy Beautiful is maybe not so crazy after all.

Best Men's Clothing

1. Oak Hall

2. James Davis

3. Outdoors, Inc.

Best Men's Shoes

1. Oak Hall

2. Outdoors, Inc.

3. James Davis

The clothes make the man, after all, and for Flyer readers, there's no better way for a man to look his best than to buy his clothes and shoes at Oak Hall. They've been in business since 1859, and they're one of the oldest family-owned businesses in America, which means Oak Hall has over 150 years of practice in knowing what looks good.

Flashback

Best Vintage/Used Clothing

1. Flashback

2. Goodwill

3. Found Memphis — tie — Salvation Army

Everybody knows that everything used to be cooler back in the Seventies. And the Sixties. And the Eighties. And the Nineties. Bottom line is, clothes have always been cooler than they are now. If you're looking for the best place to put together your vintage look, Flashback has you covered.

Best Women's Shoes

1. Joseph

2. Cook & Love

3. Indigo

When it comes to the true high-end shoes — like Prada, Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, and Jimmy Choo — if that's what you're looking for, you're going to get it at Joseph. We think that says it all.

Best Home Furnishings

1. Stash

2. Great American Home Store

3. Ashley HomeStore

Want to fill your home with stylish furniture that's well made and that you can actually afford? Stash has you covered.

Best Pet Store

BOM 1. Hollywood Feed

2. Petco

3. PetSmart

Nothing gets our dogs' tails wagging like a bag of all-natural treats and other goods from Hollywood Feed.

Best Hair Stylist

Readers' Choice

Angie Tyson, Ardent Salon

Feras Hdaib, Studio LaRue Salon

Gretchen Campbell, Fringe Hair Co.

Holly Woods, Shapow Labs

Jayme Faulstick, Jayme Faulstick Hair

Marcie Seccombe, Salon 387

Looking for a fresh 'do? Maybe a nice crimp job, blown-out big bangs, or perhaps an elevated flattop? Okay, so you're probably not wanting those outdated trends, but whatever you're after, these stylists have been selected among Memphis' best.

Best Hair Salon

1. Gould's

2. Dabbles

3. Pavo

Best Day Spa

BOM 1. Gould's

2. Germantown Day Spa

3. Serenity Day Spa

Best Place To Get a Facial

1. Gould's

2. Germantown Day Spa

3. Serenity Day Spa

Best Nail Salon

1. Gould's

2. Nail Bar on the Island

3. Rose Nails

Best Place To Get Waxed

1. Gould's

2. European Wax Center

3. Dabbles — tie — Pavo

Claiming the title in five categories, Gould's is Memphis' go-to for head-to-toe pampering. If you're wanting to beautify your hair (or get rid of it completely), fancify those nails, or pretty your face, they've got you.

Kroc Center

Best Health/Fitness Club

1. Kroc Center

2. YMCA of Memphis

3. Germantown Athletic Club

Do you even lift? When Memphians want to shape up, tone their glutes, and strengthen their core, the Kroc is where they go.

Cardio Barre

Specialty Fitness Studio

1. Cardio Barre

2. Orangetheory

3. Pure Barre

Want the long, lean body of a ballet dancer? Well, you'd probably have to spend hours and hours each day training for that. But maybe you could get a little closer with a regular workout at Cardio Barre, which offers a unique, high-energy, no-impact exercise class combining barre work (just like the ballet dancers do!) and light weights.

Best Yoga Studio

1. Midtown Yoga

2. Delta Groove Yoga

3. Better Bodies Yoga

When our readers want to get their zen on, they pop on over to Midtown Yoga. Here, they bend, stretch, and contort their way to blissful namaste.

Mednikow

Best Fine Jewelry Store

1. Mednikow

2. Las Savell

3. Sissy's Log Cabin

Oh, look! Something shiny! Sorry, got distracted by someone's bling. Bet they got it at Mednikow, our readers' favorite fine jewelry store.

Best Tattoo Parlor

1. No Regrets Tattoo Emporium

2. Underground Art

3. Trilogy

Regret is the last thing you want to feel after getting a tattoo. Luckily, the winner in this category lives up to its name. At No Regrets, a staff of talented, experienced artists work their inky magic. Want a bird, a plane, or a boomerang on your bicep, back, or bottom? They'll do it up right.

Best Antiques Store

1. Sheffield Antiques Mall

2. Flashback

3. Antique Warehouse Mall

Treasures abound at Sheffield Antiques Mall. Our readers love to peruse the offerings at the Mid-South's largest antique mall — 78,000 square feet of furniture, collectibles, jewelry, lighting, and more. That's a lot of square footage, y'all.

Best Tobacco Shop

1. Tobacco Corner

2. Tinder Box

3. Whatever

Smoke 'em if you've got 'em. If you don't got 'em, Tobacco Corner can remedy that. For more than 40 years, this shop's been Memphis' go-to for all things tobacco. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Best Alternative Smoke Shop

1. Whatever

2. Wizard's

3. Cooper-Young Glassworks

Whatever's been a Bluff City staple since 1971, offering all sorts of smoking devices and accessories. They've evolved with the times, too, and today Memphians can find newfangled vapor thingies, e-cigs, multi-hose hookahs, and more at the shop's three locations.

Best Florist

1. Pugh's Flowers

2. Holliday Flowers & Events

3. Garden District

Trust us on this one, we know — a dozen roses from Pugh's is the most effective way to say "I'm sorry" to a significant other.

Best Garden Center

1. Dan West Garden Center

2. Midtown Nursery

3. Digger O'Dell Nursery

Sometimes we all need to get outside and put our hands in the dirt. Dan West will help with all the right tools, plants, advice, and even gloves to keep your hands dirt-free.

Best Record Store (new)

1. Spin Street

2. Goner Records

3. Shangri-La Records

Stop downloading. There is no better way to spend a day than perusing the physical shelves of a record store, listening to new music, and walking out with a sack full of tunes.

Best Record Store (used)

1. Shangri-La Records

2. Spin Street

3. Goner Records

Memphis' music history is rich and deep, and so are the record bins at Shangri-La Records on Madison where you can trace our local timeline from "That's All Right" to Hot Buttered Soul to "SexyBack."

Shangri-La Records

Best Music Equipment Store

1. Amro Music

2. Gibson Guitar

2. Memphis Drum Shop

Since 1921, Amro Music has been Memphis' go-to for those wishing to tickle the ivories, turn an amp up to 11, or play the school fight song in a big, brassy way.

Best Athletic Goods Store

1. Outdoors, Inc.

2. Breakaway Running

3. Dixie Pickers

Once the oppressive heat (finally) breaks, you'll wish you had the right gear to go out and play. Outdoors, Inc. has been Memphis' toy box for over 40 years.

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Peddler

2. Midtown Bicycle

3. Outdoors, Inc.

Need to get away? Hightail it over to the Peddler for the best escape on two wheels.

Best New Car Dealership

Readers' Choice

Acura of Memphis

AutoNation Honda 385

Chuck Hutton Chevrolet

Landers Ford

Lexus of Memphis

Wolfchase Honda

Look, you can't Uber everywhere you go. At some point you're going to want to jump in your own car and explore the city, and these dealerships are the favorite places to buy among your fellow road hogs.

Best Used Car Dealership

1. CarMax

2. City Auto

3. It's All Good Auto Sales

You have enough haggling in your life — you haggle with your boss, haggle with your spouse, haggle with your kids. Take the day off and visit CarMax for a haggle-free shopping experience.

Best Motorcycle Dealership

BOM 1. Bumpus Harley-Davidson (Memphis & Collierville)

2. Honda Yamaha of Memphis

3. Southern Thunder

We're almost out of room in our saddlebags for all of the Best of Memphis awards Bumpus has won. Guess we'll saddle up and visit the dealership for a bigger bag (or a new bike).