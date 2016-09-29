Best of Memphis 2016 - Introduction 

click to enlarge

The website FiveThirtyEight recently ran a story on how Donald Trump could win the election — spit! spit! — without winning the popular vote. It had to do with certain segments of Hillary Clinton voters not having electoral college heft ... or something. But we're here to talk about the Best of Memphis, where it's only the popular vote that counts.

I've noticed over the years that there are fewer BOM winners than before. Those categories with "BOM" beside them means that the winner absolutely dominated their category. One guess is that there are simply more options and that dilutes the field. More locally owned restaurants and more locally owned businesses are all good things, even the best things, you might say.

This year's BOM winners are: Central BBQ, Huey's, Gus's, Casablanca, Muddy's, First Tennessee Bank, Gibson's, Paula & Raiford's Disco, Loflin Yard, Memphis Grizzlies, Geoff Calkins, Jarvis Greer, Hollywood Feed, Gould's, and Bumpus Harley-Davidson. Congrats to them.

As always, we thank all our readers who voted and those who didn't. All y'all need to vote in November. And we thank our advertisers, who make it possible for this publication to remain free of charge.

This issue was written by Bianca Phillips, Bruce VanWyngarden, Chris Davis, Chris McCoy, Chris Shaw, Joshua Cannon, Kevin Lipe, Richard Alley, Shara Clark, and Toby Sells. It was designed by Carrie Beasley and illustrated by Bryan Rollins. Images by Justin Fox Burks.

Categories marked Readers' Choice means the vote was too close to name a winner. — Susan Ellis



