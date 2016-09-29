Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 29, 2016

Best of Memphis 2016 - Media 

by Flyer Staff
Best Radio Station

1. WEVL-FM 89.9 Volunteer Supported Radio

2. WXMX 98.1 The Max

3. WKNO 91.1 NPR

With more than 60 programs spanning the gamut of music from country to jazz to rock to, well, all kinds of other sounds from around the world, WEVL wins the battle for the airwaves for 2016.

Best Radio Show

1. Drake Hall Show, 98.1 The Max

2. Ron Olson & Michelle Lewis, FM 100

3. Nugget and Liz, Q 107.5

Best Radio Personality

1. Drake Hall, 98.1 The Max

2. Ron Olson, FM 100

3. Chris Vernon, 92.9 ESPN

Drake Hall wins the bling — twice — taking the crown for Best Radio Show and for Best Radio Personality. He's crotchety, he's lovable, he has great guests, great music, and Memphis loves this guy.

Best Sports Radio Show

1. The Chris Vernon Show, 92.9 ESPN

2. The Geoff Calkins Show, 92.9 ESPN

3. The Gary Parrish Show, 92.9 ESPN

The indomitable Chris Vernon won Best Sports Radio Show with his blend of sports, opinion, sass, and humor. Though he parted ways with the station late this summer, he's since popped up with a deal with Bill Simmons' The Ringer and Grizzlies.com.

Best Newspaper Columnist

BOM 1. Geoff Calkins, The Commercial Appeal

2. Michael Donahue, The Commercial Appeal

3. Bruce VanWyngarden, Flyer

The do-it-all columnist for The Commercial Appeal offers reliable reporting and great insights on sports, news, and various human interest stories, and Memphis thinks he is the BOM.

Best TV Weatherperson

1. Ron Childers, WMC-TV Channel 5

2. Jim Jaggers, WREG-TV Channel 3

3. Joey Sulipeck, WHBQ-TV Fox 13

Best TV Sportscaster

BOM 1. Jarvis Greer, WMC-TV Channel 5

2. Glenn Carver, WREG-TV Channel 3

3. Carrie Anderson, WMC-TV Channel 5

Best TV News Anchor

1. Joe Birch, WMC-TV Channel 5

2. Claudia Barr, WREG-TV Channel 3

3. Kontji Anthony, WMC-TV Channel 5

When it comes to local television on-air personnel, it's obvious that WMC is atop the ratings. Best Weatherman, Ron Childers, (a new winner) stepped nicely into the retired Dave Brown's shoes, while Best Anchor, Joe Birch, and Best Sportscaster, Jarvis Greer, each rolled on for another year at No. 1.

Best Twitter

Readers' Choice

Choose901, @choose901

Chris Vernon Show, @ChrisVernonShow

I Love Memphis, @ilovememphis

Tony Allen, @aa000G9

Best Instagram

Readers' Choice

Choose901

Ilovememphisblog

Iamjoeymiller

memphisflyer

Best Podcast

Readers' Choice

Black Nerd Power

Creative Memphis

The Game Show Podcast

I Love Memphis

Q'd Up Sports

You Look Like a Comedy Show

Best Website

Readers' Choice

www.choose901.com

www.ilovememphisblog.com

www.memphisflyer.com

The world of social media is a wondrous place. Deciding who has the best Twitter or Instagram is like choosing the best grain of sand on the beach. But the sites listed above are all worth investigating.

