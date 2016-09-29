Best of Memphis 2016 - Media 

1. WEVL-FM 89.9 Volunteer Supported Radio
2. WXMX 98.1 The Max
3. WKNO 91.1 NPR
With more than 60 programs spanning the gamut of music from country to jazz to rock to, well, all kinds of other sounds from around the world, WEVL wins the battle for the airwaves for 2016.
1. Drake Hall Show, 98.1 The Max
2. Ron Olson & Michelle Lewis, FM 100
3. Nugget and Liz, Q 107.5
1. Drake Hall, 98.1 The Max
2. Ron Olson, FM 100
3. Chris Vernon, 92.9 ESPN
Drake Hall wins the bling — twice — taking the crown for Best Radio Show and for Best Radio Personality. He's crotchety, he's lovable, he has great guests, great music, and Memphis loves this guy.
1. The Chris Vernon Show, 92.9 ESPN
2. The Geoff Calkins Show, 92.9 ESPN
3. The Gary Parrish Show, 92.9 ESPN
The indomitable Chris Vernon won Best Sports Radio Show with his blend of sports, opinion, sass, and humor. Though he parted ways with the station late this summer, he's since popped up with a deal with Bill Simmons' The Ringer and Grizzlies.com.
BOM 1. Geoff Calkins, The Commercial Appeal
2. Michael Donahue, The Commercial Appeal
3. Bruce VanWyngarden, Flyer
The do-it-all columnist for The Commercial Appeal offers reliable reporting and great insights on sports, news, and various human interest stories, and Memphis thinks he is the BOM.
1. Ron Childers, WMC-TV Channel 5
2. Jim Jaggers, WREG-TV Channel 3
3. Joey Sulipeck, WHBQ-TV Fox 13
BOM 1. Jarvis Greer, WMC-TV Channel 5
2. Glenn Carver, WREG-TV Channel 3
3. Carrie Anderson, WMC-TV Channel 5
1. Joe Birch, WMC-TV Channel 5
2. Claudia Barr, WREG-TV Channel 3
3. Kontji Anthony, WMC-TV Channel 5
When it comes to local television on-air personnel, it's obvious that WMC is atop the ratings. Best Weatherman, Ron Childers, (a new winner) stepped nicely into the retired Dave Brown's shoes, while Best Anchor, Joe Birch, and Best Sportscaster, Jarvis Greer, each rolled on for another year at No. 1.
Readers' Choice
Choose901, @choose901
Chris Vernon Show, @ChrisVernonShow
Tony Allen, @aa000G9
Readers' Choice
Choose901
Iamjoeymiller
memphisflyer
Readers' Choice
Black Nerd Power
Creative Memphis
The Game Show Podcast
Q'd Up Sports
You Look Like a Comedy Show
Readers' Choice
The world of social media is a wondrous place. Deciding who has the best Twitter or Instagram is like choosing the best grain of sand on the beach. But the sites listed above are all worth investigating.
