Best of Memphis 2016 - The Party! 

Last Wednesday evening, more than 2,000 of the Flyer's closest friends, including our advertisers, contributors, writers — and winners! — gathered at the sparkling new FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms for the annual Best of Memphis party.There was fine food, great drinks, bumping music, exotic dancing, fire-breathing pixies, ballet, and even an impromptu run through the sprinkler system. Not to mention a glorious sunset over the lake. We hope you enjoy the pictures that Don Perry and George Hancock took of our big night. — BV