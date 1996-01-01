Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives
Big River Crossing Ceremony 

JB
Crowd and River Crossing principals outside Church on the River
JB
The big locomotive on the move
JB
Mayor Jim Strickland and daughter Kathleen with Convention and Visitors Bureau head Kevin Kane
JB
Jack Sammons and Paul Morris
JB
Charlie Newman at bridge event
JB
Union Pacific's Scott Moore at bridge ceremony
JB
Primary mover and shaker Charles McVean addresses crowd at bridge ceremony
JB
The McVeans on their way to the meet-up with dignitaries from the Arkansas side, halfwayh on the bridge
JB
9th District congressman Steve Cohen, who secured federal Tiger Grant for project, meets Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson at the halfway point as Memphis principals look on.
JB
Former West Memphis Mayor Keith Ingram at post-ceremony lunch at Pancho's in West Memphis
JOYCE PETERSON
The rainbow lights on the Harrahan Bridge on Saturday night
JB
Crowd and River Crossing principals outside Church on the River
