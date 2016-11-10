Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 10, 2016 Music » Music Features

Bilal live at the Hi-Tone 

by Chris Shaw

This Wednesday night, New York singer Bilal will take over the Hi-Tone with locals Marco Pavé and JuJu Bushman. Bilal (full name Bilal Sayeed Oliver) released his debut album 1st Born Second in 2001, a record that featured production by Dr. Dre and Raphael Saadiq and included the hit single "Soul Sista." The album also featured A-list guests like Mos Def and Common, and immediately garnered Bilal comparisons to Marvin Gaye, Prince, and Sly and the Family Stone.

click to enlarge afterdarkbox_bilal.jpg

Following the success of 1st Born Second, Bilal began working on his sophomore follow-up Love for Sale. The album was intended to showcase a different side of the up-and-coming New York singer, but thanks to a leak that released the entire record online months before the scheduled release date, Interscope Records shelved the album and Love for Sale never saw the light of day. Fast forward 10 years, and Bilal finally released his sophomore album Airtight's Revenge, this time on the independent label Plug Research. The album was met with favorable reviews and marked the beginning of a much more productive period for Bilal, as he released the albums A Love Surreal in 2013 and In Another Life late last year. Local rapper Marco Pavé doesn't perform very often, but this weekday show in an intimate setting is a great chance to catch the up-and-coming wordsmith.

Email
Share

Related Stories

More Music Features »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Record Roundup (Music Features)

      New music from Dan Montgomery, Big Star, Couteau Latex and more.
      • by Chris Shaw
      • Oct. 28, 2016, 11:00 AM

    • Heading to the Hall (Music Features)

      John Doyle on the upcoming Memphis Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
      • by Chris Shaw
      • Nov. 3, 2016, 4:00 AM

Blogs

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Commercial Appeal Film Critic John Beifuss Honored at Indie Memphis Film Festival Awards Ceremony

Chris McCoy 11/09/2016

News Blog

Legal Medical Marijuana is Coming to Arkansas

Micaela Watts 11/09/2016

News Blog

Trump Thoughts: Officials Weigh In on Trump's Big Win

Toby Sells 11/09/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Great White Shark: How Does Donald J. Trump Pay His Debts?

Chris Davis 11/09/2016

News Blog

Tennessee AG: Weirich Had No Knowledge of Secret Payment

Toby Sells 11/09/2016

Music Blog

Yeasayer Tonight at Minglewood Hall

Andrew Earles 11/09/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 10-16)

Susan Ellis 11/09/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 11/09/2016

Politics Beat Blog

In Huge Upset, Trump Defeats Clinton

Jackson Baker 11/09/2016

Music Blog

Fresh Flesh at the P&H

Chris Shaw 11/08/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Shaw

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation