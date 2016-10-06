Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 06, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Birthing A Center 

Choices to bring births to Midtown.

by Micaela Watts
click to enlarge Dr. Susan Lacy
  • Dr. Susan Lacy

When it comes to reproductive care access, especially child-birth options, there is a sizeable void in the heart of Memphis.

Choices, located in Midtown, has been working to address this problem since first opening their doors more than 40 years ago, and now they are positioning themselves to provide an even wider range of obstetric care.

The nonprofit agency is in the beginning stages of planning a birthing center in order to provide women with additional options for their delivery. The center's mission to be a full-spectrum obstetrics provider means that under one roof, women will have access to everything from abortion procedures to community classes and birthing suites staffed by midwives.

The center will be only the second of its kind in the U.S.

"Right now in Memphis, you have two choices for where you can have your baby — your living room or the hospital," said Katy Leopard, director of community partnerships for Choices, who added that for women who cannot afford to privately pay for a midwife, the hospital is their only route.

Choices has already secured a 13,000-square-foot office space off of Poplar in the Medical District, which will be renovated to include three full-size birthing suites and six exam rooms. While many of the smaller pieces are still in flux, the nonprofit has secured a key component by recruiting Dr. Susan Lacy, a graduate of Johns Hopkins, to serve as the director of obstetrics.

For Lacy, who has mostly practiced in East Memphis since her residency in the early '90s, the chance to help orchestrate an obstetrical approach to home births was key to her move.

"This will be a midwife-run center, but they need an obstetrical director — someone who knows the hospital systems and high-risk obstetrics," she said.

The marriage of Lacy's professional abilities and Choices nonprofit principals means that women in Memphis and the surrounding area, regardless of income, will have access to the more traditional route of midwife-assisted births, under the watch of a well-seasoned OB-GYN.

"Cesarean rates are sky-high across the country," Leopard said. "Women are starting to reject the way birth is being institutionalized. But if you're of lower income, the hospital is usually your only option."

Having a progressive and accessible approach to childbirth in the middle of the city will be a different look for Memphis, which was once in the national spotlight for its horrific struggles with a sky-high infant mortality rate resulting from the repeated combination of poverty and pregnancy. The birthing center, like the current clinic, will accept TennCare payments — a policy not often seen at private OB-GYN clinics in Shelby County.

"I think Choices does an incredibly good job of serving people who do not otherwise have access to health care," Lacy said. "And for me, an avid Midtowner and Memphian, the chance to be able to contribute to this community is so, so exciting."

Efforts to raise $3 million in capital for the center will begin in the coming months.

Email
Share

More The Fly-By »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Q&A with Indie Games (The Fly-By)

      Memphis Game Developers home-growing programmers.
      • by Joshua Cannon
      • Oct. 6, 2016, 1:00 AM

    • Birthing A Center (The Fly-By)

      Choices to bring births to Midtown.
      • by Micaela Watts
      • Oct. 6, 2016, 1:00 AM

    • MPD, Urban Child, and Bass Pro (The Fly-By)

      No charges in Darrius Stewart death, cops track your social media, Bass Pro lands a big one.
      • by Flyer Staff
      • Oct. 6, 2016, 1:00 AM

Blogs

Intermission Impossible

New Editions: Ibsen, Naughty Shakespeare

Chris Davis 10/05/2016

News Blog

Sierra Club Files Appeals to Prevent Sand Aquifer Drilling

Micaela Watts 10/05/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Oct. 6-12)

Susan Ellis 10/05/2016

Music Blog

Insane Clown Posse at the Hi-Tone

Andrew Earles 10/05/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Miss Sharon Jones! at the Brooks Museum

Chris McCoy 10/05/2016

News Blog

Groups Combine Efforts in order to Say Her Name, Louder

Micaela Watts 10/05/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 10/05/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Best of Enemies Premieres on WKNO Tonight

Chris McCoy 10/05/2016

News Blog

Council Lowers Weed Charges

Toby Sells 10/04/2016

Intermission Impossible

Body Language: Our Own Voice Gets Physical

Chris Davis 10/04/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Micaela Watts

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation