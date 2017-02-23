Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 23, 2017 We Recommend

Blood on the Dance Floor at Hard Rock 

by Chris Davis

It's hard to describe the special kind of physics-defying energy that crackles through a room where Memphis street dancers are squaring off in friendly yet deadly serious competition. As is the case with any competitive sport, the players and fans get pumped up and excited before the big game. Caps get snatched, stinkeye is exchanged. But in the pitched heat of a Memphis-style dance battle, the pervasive vibe is one where maximum hype and maximum chill merge, while the competitors — mostly men, though that's changing — go up on pointe and glide around the room in their sneakers like they were skating on ice.

click to enlarge werecbox_blood.jpg

According to Charquentis Ford — better known in the Memphis dance world as OG Jaquency — "respect" is the name of the game. In addition to being a dance instructor and event promoter, Jaquency's a Gangsta Walk historian, able to reel off the names of the Bluff City's great street dancers, their disciples, and their disciples' disciples, like he was reciting a catechism. Although he's retired his annual Old School vs New School battle, Ford is back at the Hard Rock Cafe on Beale this week, bringing the city's best players together for the fifth installment of his Blood on the Dance Floor tag-team series.

While some dancers will still go one-on-one, Blood on the Dance Floor is built around two-person team battles to determine the new "Kingz of the Streets."

Related Events

  • Blood on the Dance Floor @ Hard Rock Cafe

    • Fri., Feb. 24
Email
Share

More We Recommend »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Intermission Impossible

Theatre Memphis Announces 2017-18 Season: From Shrek to Florence Foster Jenkins

Chris Davis 02/22/2017

News Blog

'I Am A Man Plaza' Coming for 50th Anniversary of MLK Death

Toby Sells 02/22/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Feb. 23-March 1)

Susan Ellis 02/22/2017

Hungry Memphis

Popper Throwdown Set for March 25

Susan Ellis 02/22/2017

Music Blog

Beale Street Music Fest Announces 2017 Lineup

Flyer Staff 02/22/2017

News Blog

Memphians Stage First Public Rebuke of MPD's List

Micaela Watts 02/21/2017

News Blog

TDOT Hosts PG-Rated Highway Safety Message Contest

Micaela Watts 02/21/2017

Hungry Memphis

Beer Bracket Challenge Launches Wednesday

Susan Ellis 02/21/2017

News Blog

Intriguing Details Emerge In Wide-Ranging Beale Street Debate

Toby Sells 02/21/2017

Intermission Impossible

Hamilton in 2019! (Orpheum Also Announces its 2017-18 Season)

Chris Davis 02/21/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation