Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 19, 2017 News » News Feature

Collage's RISE 

The energetic work of Collage Dance Collective takes center stage at the Cannon Center January 22nd.

by Jane Schneider

Kevin Thomas, artistic director of Collage Dance Collective, watches intently as four dancers sway and lunge across the studio floor. The angular movements are athletic yet lyrical as the dancers, Brandye Lee, Daphne Lee, Bernard DuBois II, and Daniel Cooke, respond to the music, a repetitive, staccato piano movement that is echoed in their jumpy style. The performance is riveting.

January has shaped up to be an exciting month for the company.

First the company traveled to Manhattan to participate in a conference produced by the Association of Performing Arts Presenters. This international meet-up, which showcases live works by theater, music, comedy, and dance companies, puts Collage in front of important decision makers as they ponder their upcoming seasons.

click to enlarge RISE by Collage Dance Collective - JERMEL TUCKER
  • Jermel Tucker
  • RISE by Collage Dance Collective

Collage then took RISE, a concert inspired by the legacy and contributions of civil rights giants, to Washington, D.C., for a performance during the Dr. Martin Luther King weekend. The choreography of one piece features text from King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" address.

A Memphis performance of RISE takes place at the Cannon Performing Arts Center Sunday, January 22nd, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40.

"When you come to see RISE, it's a visual representation of our mission," says executive director Marcellus Harper. "You get to see the trajectory of excellence and the themes that we're addressing."

Thomas and Harper founded Collage Dance Collective in 2006 while living in NYC. Theirs is one of the few classical ballets companies of color nationally. Thomas, a native of Montreal, Canada, received his training with L'Ecole Supérieure de Ballet du Québec and went on to dance with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Cleveland San Jose Ballet, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

"When I danced with Harlem, it was the first time I danced with other people of color. It was very empowering," says Thomas. That experience fanned Thomas' desire to launch his own company.

Harper grew up influenced by the rich arts scene of Washington, D.C. A double major at the University of Maryland in biology and theater, he eventually worked for Marriott in corporate marketing and event production before moving into nonprofit management. A position with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital brought the pair to Memphis in 2007. They believed their vision, to build a ballet corps of color and to make classical training available to African-American children, particularly boys, could fill a void.

"Today over 12 [black ballerinas] are living and working in Memphis," notes Harper. "That progress is encouraging."

Collage started modestly, renting rehearsal space from churches in Midtown while Thomas worked as artistic coordinator at New Ballet Ensemble. In 2009, Collage moved into their studio in the Broad Avenue Arts District and began the dance academy. An anonymous donor enabled the company to fully employ its nine dancers in 2015.

The company's mission is to inspire the growth of ballet in Memphis' African-American community and develop a knowledgable audience. Fifty percent of those who attend their performances say they've never been to the ballet, according to Harper. "We're educating students and parents to see this art form and [promoting] understanding on how arts organizations are supported. We need community support beyond buying tickets," he says. "We need people volunteering by serving on our board, by becoming donors who will support with financial resources to produce art of this caliber and grow it."

RISE will give viewers a feel for their emotive, powerful style as the troupe interprets works by nationally known choreographers Kevin Iega Jeff and Thomas.

Come, be moved.

Related Events

  • RISE @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sun., Jan. 22, 2:30 p.m.
Email
Share

Related Stories

More News Feature »

Speaking of Collage Dance Collective, RISE

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • All About Eve (News Feature)

      What to do this New Year’s Eve.
      • by Joshua Cannon
      • Dec. 22, 2016, 4:00 AM

Blogs

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Memphis Comedy Bad, Bad Men Premieres on Amazon Video

Chris McCoy 01/18/2017

Hungry Memphis

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

Susan Ellis 01/18/2017

News Blog

Redbirds Rebrand

Frank Murtaugh 01/18/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Jan. 19-25)

Susan Ellis 01/18/2017

Beyond the Arc

Beyond the Arc Podcast #65: MLK Day, All Stars, Playoff matchups, and more

Kevin Lipe 01/17/2017

News Blog

Council Members Say Racism Motivated Beale Street Vote

Toby Sells 01/17/2017

News Blog

Rape Kit Backlog Testing to Finish This Year

Toby Sells 01/17/2017

From My Seat

Inauguration Day: Then and Now

Frank Murtaugh 01/17/2017

Politics Beat Blog

Cohen Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

Jackson Baker 01/16/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Valerie June

Chris McCoy 01/16/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jane Schneider

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation