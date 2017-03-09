Comedy Fest this weekend 

There are some things you just can't keep from people. Dominic Dierkes was told his face would probably be printed in this week's issue of The Memphis Flyer on the page opposite a photo of Garrison Keillor in such a way that it would almost be like they were kissing when the paper was closed. "Oh, that's nice," says Dierkes, a native Memphian who hasn't made it to town for a comedy date in years. "That's what comforts me with most of the interviews I do. Hoping it will end up with me lightly kissing Garrison Keillor on the lips." Dierkes, a writer for the new Fox time-travel show Making History, graduated from Christian Brothers and started doing comedy at the Looney Bin on Overton Square when he was 15. He's coming home to co-headline the 6th Annual Memphis Comedy Festival.

Dierkes shares top billing at this year's festival with Baron Vaughn, the stand-up comic best known for playing Nwabudike "Bud" Bergstein on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

click to enlarge Dominic Dierkes

The Memphis Comedy Festival is a four-day event based out of TheatreWorks on Overton Square, but stretching out to other Midtown venues. Last year's event showcased 50 shows and performances by more than 60 comics and improv troupes.

Do you like the occasional late, late breakfast? Have you ever wanted to see comedians perform in their underwear in an audience full of people in their underwear, while wearing only your underwear? The Memphis Comedy Festival can help you with all these things, too.