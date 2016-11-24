Cupcakes, Cocktails, and Cursing on Wednesday 

Cassi Conyers has a great idea for all those times when life gives you lemons. Because, in spite of what you've heard, you can't make lemonade from life-lemons because life-lemons are a metaphor for shit, and nobody thinks shit-ade sounds like a good idea. So when life covers you in crap, there's no need to curl up in a lonely ball of anxiety. Thanks to Conyers, there's a safe space filled with like-minded friends, where you can swill booze, load up on cupcakes, and cuss till your heart's content. Well, unless you're a dude. Cupcakes, Cocktails, and Cursing — a female-only event — was created to give women a place to deal with life's shit by saying shit as often as they need to say it while swilling booze and munching down.

Conyers suspects there may be more cursing than usual at this C3 summit, but she always aims for a healthy balance. "It's been awhile since we've had one of these, and it's the holidays, so everybody's under a lot of stress," she says. As hostess, she sets the room in a circle so nobody's excluded and stresses two rules only — "No gossip" and "What happens in the circle stays in the circle."

click to enlarge Bianca Phillips

Cassi Conyers

"Cocktails," is something of a misnomer, but there will be wine to loosen tongues and wash down treats. "The cupcakes I make are usually based on my mood," she says. "I might make anything. It could be a new flavor. It might be a mutt flavor where I put things together just to see what happens.

"Everybody leaves feeling better than they did when they arrived," Conyers says. "It really is uplifting."