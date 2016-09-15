Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Delta Fan Fest at the Landers Center 

by Chris Davis

Where can you meet the father of a hero, the daughter of a demon, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse, and the Man of Steel all in one place? This weekend at the Landers Center, when the new Delta Fan Fest offers Memphis-area sci-fi, anime, and comic-book fans a different kind of convention experience.

Each of Memphis' various cons has a gimmick. The Memphis Comic Expo, for example, is creator-oriented focusing on artists and writers. The long-running MidSouthCon is famous for servicing a diverse array of fandoms, from horror and gaming to actual science. The Delta Fan Fest offers fans access to some pretty super super celebrities who'll sign their names on stuff for a fee. This year's Fan Fest lineup serves up familiar faces from shows like Arrow, Smallville, Lois & Clark, and The Walking Dead. Heavy hitters from DC's TV universe include Dean Cain, John Schneider, and Katrina Law.

Fans from across the multiverse, assemble!
  • Fans from across the multiverse, assemble!

Before he popped up in a pivotal role in the ABC/CW series Supergirl, Cain played DC's hunky Kryptonian on the innovative nerd-romance Lois & Clark. Schneider never got his own pair of tights, but the actor who rose to fame playing Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, went on to play Jonathan Kent — Superman's Earth dad — in Smallville. The real draw, however, may turn out to be Law, who plays Nyssa, the daughter of the immortal master assassin Ra's al Ghul on Arrow. Fans love (and love to hate) Nyssa, one of the darkest characters in the CW's darkest super soap. She's mysterious, multisexual, and among the deadliest characters in TV's superverse.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Delta Fan Fest @ Landers Center (DeSoto Civic Center)

    • Sat., Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $15-$25
    • Buy Tickets
