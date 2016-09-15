Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Dirty Dancing at the Orpheum 

by Chris Davis

Are you looking to have the time of your life? Would you love to relive the 1960s-era nostalgia you thought was so rad the 1980s? If "yes" is the answer to these questions, then the musical theater adaptation of the Jennifer Grey/Patrick Swayze musical is just the retro-retro fare you've been waiting for. "The classic story on stage," as the Dirty Dancing musical is subtitled, has managed to overcome a dozen years' worth of not great reviews, touring regularly across North America, without ever docking in Manhattan for a proper Broadway run. This week, the story of a sexy cabana boy and the affluent teenage vacationer who loves him stops briefly at the Orpheum for a Memphis run with Bronwyn Reed (Lucy the babysitter from Law & Order SVU) in the role of Frances "Baby" Houseman.

click to enlarge Bronwyn Reed
  • Bronwyn Reed

Musical theater isn't a new direction for the TV actor. The Stanford graduate is an award-winning stage performer who danced with the Joffrey Ballet and has been doing professional theater and opera since she was 7. "It's been so fulfilling and wonderful to come back in this way after a little siesta when I was doing more film and TV," Reed says. "I miss it so much, and I was hoping for the right opportunity to come around, and this show is so, so much fun."

Reed thinks her dance game was a little rusty when she accepted the role, but before joining the tour she spent a summer intensely training. "It was wonderful because it mirrored Baby's journey," she says.

