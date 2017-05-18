Eagles of Death Metal at Minglewood Hall 

Dave Catching's story starts in Memphis. The Eagles of Death Metal (EODM) guitarist helped launch Memphis' punk scene as part of a theatrical noise-country outfit called the Modifiers. It's been said that no other band represented the early Antenna Club scene better than the Mods, with a rotating cast of local heroes like Alex Chilton, Randy Chertow, and Craig Shindler. Memphis guitar wizard Dave Catching went with the band to L.A., where they hooked up with Doors drummer John Densmore and went nowhere. The Left Coast wasn't good to the Modifiers, but it worked out okay for Catching, who's currently enjoying his Rancho de la Luna recording studio in Joshua Tree, California, and touring with EODM.

Catching's got a fine rock resume. Before hooking up with EODM, he played with Fred Drake in the psychedelic band earthlings? and was an original member of Queens of the Stone Age. He tried to shift gears in 1993 by following his part-time band the Continental Drifters back to New Orleans, where he opened a restaurant and started a new weird life. But there was more music to make, and Catching returned to California, and a full time life of music in 2000.

click to enlarge Creative Commons | SylviaBoBilvia

Dave Catching

In 2016, Eagles of Death Metal made international headlines for the worst reason imaginable. They were on stage at the Bataclan in Paris when their concert was interrupted by three men with AK47 assault rifles. A day of terrorist attacks in the French capital resulted in 130 dead. Nowhere was the loss of life greater than at the Bataclan.

Catching started playing guitar in Memphis when he was 15. It's taken him to amazing and terrifying places. This week, he's coming home with his fellow Eagles to play Minglewood Hall.