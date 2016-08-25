Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 25, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1435 

CHOAS and reefer madness!

by Chris Davis

CHOAS 901

Remember Elvis Week 2016? Gosh, it seems like it was only last week when fans of the King assembled in front of Graceland to light a candle and stream up the hill and through the mansion's Meditation Garden. And all the Black Lives Matters demonstrators showed up to engage in a bit of modestly disruptive protest, so police showed up in numbers sufficient to ensure there wasn't any fan base mingling at the party. And it rained like hell. Those were the days, my friend. Or as WMC-TV put it in an alarming all-caps headline: "Elvis Week CHOAS." As in "Get CHOAS a proofreader" maybe?

click to enlarge flyonwall_choas.jpg

What does CHOAS even mean? Is it a run-of-the-mill typo or a new word for something worse than ordinary CHAOS because it's chaos inside of CHAOS? Is it local TV's Superman Dam Fool moment? Is it a startling vision of Memphis' future? Is CHOAS inevitable? Stay tuned.

Verbatim

"We're devastating people's lives, and I can't be part of that." — Michael Rallings announcing his opposition to loosening marijuana laws during a forum on heroin use because REEFER MADNESS! It's hard to know whose lives the new police director thinks will be destroyed by loosening current pot laws, since, according to data compiled by the ACLU, 88 percent of the 8.2 million marijuana arrests in the U.S. between 2001 and 2010 were for simple weed-only possession, and blacks were 3.73 times more likely to be arrested in spite of relative equal usage rates. Blue Crush service techs, maybe?


Email
Share

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Politics and the Movies 3: Olympia

Chris McCoy 08/25/2016

Intermission Impossible

"Small and Essential," New Quark Theatre Company Offers Alternatives

Chris Davis 08/25/2016

Intermission Impossible

Disgraced Sets A Course for Conflict

Chris Davis 08/24/2016

News Blog

Pets of the Week

Bianca Phillips 08/24/2016

News Blog

Greensward Plaintiffs: Boyd's Statement 'Not True,' 'Completely False'

Toby Sells 08/24/2016

News Blog

New Trail to Connect Greenline, Agricenter Farmer's Market

Toby Sells 08/24/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Kubo and the Two Strings

Chris McCoy 08/24/2016

Music Blog

Live Review: Cody Dickinson at the Grammy Museum

Warren Hines 08/24/2016

News Blog

Grizz 'Conductor' Mike Conley Celebrated as Mid-South Maze 'Corn-ductor'

Joshua Cannon 08/24/2016

News Blog

Greenprint Plan Gets Unanimous Support

Toby Sells 08/24/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation