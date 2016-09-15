Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 15, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1438 

by Chris Davis

Wigging Out

Memphis is famous for three things: music, barbecue, and hair-related crime.

Last week two beauty supply stores were hit hard. An organized group of five women descended on Wigs Beauty Depot snatching 30 bags of hair before escaping in a Toyota Corolla. Industry Locs Hair was also robbed by a pair of wig fiends who made off with an expensive "Peruvian weave," valued at more than $1,000.

Verbatim

"It seems a little too good to be true to be honest ... This sounds like that's something an undercover cop would do. One minute I'm doing this 'experiment,' and the next minute I'm locked in a cell with 'Big Bubba' on a weed charge. Ain't no way in hell I'm doing that." — 21-year-old business major/marijuana user Tevin Hicks, as quoted in University of Memphis newspaper, The Daily Helmsman.

In "'Free Money' for 'Fishy Study,'" the Helmsman reported that, in spite of a the cash incentive, not many students have answered advertisements seeking volunteers for a marijuana study. Possibly due to some universal fear of Big Bubba?

Neverending Elvis

With Death Week 2016 in the can for another year, now seems like as good a time as any to turn our attention toward the future and consider a serious question posited by the U.K. Telegraph last week: "How Did Elvis Presley Become Our New Messiah?"

"Elvis worship is on the rise," the Telegraph reports in its review of The Death and Resurrection of Elvis Presley, a new book by Elvis People author Ted Harrison. "Is it all just a joke, or is Presley mania the future of Christianity?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

