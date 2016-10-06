Fly on the Wall 1441 

click to enlarge

Verbatim I

"I do not believe in climate change. I think the Earth is in a cooling trend. It is not in a warming trend," — U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), in a conversation with The Huffington Post about Donald Trump's performance in the first presidential debate.

Fly on the Wall thinks Blackburn's comments may have been taken out of context by a mainstream media that refuses to acknowledge that she's an evil genius hellbent on destroying the solar system with her new, improved weather gun.

It's bad science and worse policy, but as supervillain catchphrases go, "I think the Earth is in a cooling trend," is a great thing to shout when you're zapping President Obama with a blizzard ray.

Verbatim II

"I didn't witness anything unusual." — Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown).

He was seated next to Jeremy Durham, the disgraced former member of Tennessee's General Assembly, who was escorted from the UT/Florida game for allegedly hitting a gator fan in the face. Kelsey later texted this clarification to The Tennessean: "If that behavior did occur, it's totally unacceptable and it's unbecoming of a Vol fan." Totally.

click to enlarge

The Mural

Memphis is being covered in murals. Some of them are brilliant, some less so. This Uptown wall art is either an inspirational message, or a permanent curb alert.