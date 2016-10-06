Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 06, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1441 

by Chris Davis
click to enlarge flyonthewall_marshablackburn.jpg

Verbatim I
"I do not believe in climate change. I think the Earth is in a cooling trend. It is not in a warming trend," — U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), in a conversation with The Huffington Post about Donald Trump's performance in the first presidential debate.

Fly on the Wall thinks Blackburn's comments may have been taken out of context by a mainstream media that refuses to acknowledge that she's an evil genius hellbent on destroying the solar system with her new, improved weather gun.

It's bad science and worse policy, but as supervillain catchphrases go, "I think the Earth is in a cooling trend," is a great thing to shout when you're zapping President Obama with a blizzard ray.

Verbatim II
"I didn't witness anything unusual." — Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown).

He was seated next to Jeremy Durham, the disgraced former member of Tennessee's General Assembly, who was escorted from the UT/Florida game for allegedly hitting a gator fan in the face. Kelsey later texted this clarification to The Tennessean: "If that behavior did occur, it's totally unacceptable and it's unbecoming of a Vol fan." Totally.

click to enlarge flyonthewall_mural.jpg

The Mural
Memphis is being covered in murals. Some of them are brilliant, some less so. This Uptown wall art is either an inspirational message, or a permanent curb alert.

Email
Share

More The Fly-By »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Q&A with Indie Games (The Fly-By)

      Memphis Game Developers home-growing programmers.
      • by Joshua Cannon
      • Oct. 6, 2016, 1:00 AM

    • Birthing A Center (The Fly-By)

      Choices to bring births to Midtown.
      • by Micaela Watts
      • Oct. 6, 2016, 1:00 AM

    • MPD, Urban Child, and Bass Pro (The Fly-By)

      No charges in Darrius Stewart death, cops track your social media, Bass Pro lands a big one.
      • by Flyer Staff
      • Oct. 6, 2016, 1:00 AM

Blogs

Intermission Impossible

New Editions: Ibsen, Naughty Shakespeare

Chris Davis 10/05/2016

News Blog

Sierra Club Files Appeals to Prevent Sand Aquifer Drilling

Micaela Watts 10/05/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Oct. 6-12)

Susan Ellis 10/05/2016

Music Blog

Insane Clown Posse at the Hi-Tone

Andrew Earles 10/05/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Miss Sharon Jones! at the Brooks Museum

Chris McCoy 10/05/2016

News Blog

Groups Combine Efforts in order to Say Her Name, Louder

Micaela Watts 10/05/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 10/05/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Best of Enemies Premieres on WKNO Tonight

Chris McCoy 10/05/2016

News Blog

Council Lowers Weed Charges

Toby Sells 10/04/2016

Intermission Impossible

Body Language: Our Own Voice Gets Physical

Chris Davis 10/04/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation