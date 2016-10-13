Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 13, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1442 

by Chris Davis

Future Media

Do you want to hear a scary bedtime story?

Do you want to know what The Commercial Appeal will read like in the near apocalyptic future when everything is outsourced and copy is translated into a variety of Chinese dialects (for editing and fact-check purposes) then translated back into English for print? If so you may wish to read WREG's digital content archive. A sample...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the case involving Elixabeth Blackwood were she was driving and left a motorcyclist on the road.

Her father Felix Blackwood has been arrested after Blackwood came clean to the investigators that her father was the one who did the hit and run.

Also, too...

click to enlarge flyonthewall_gong.jpg

Elsewhere, TN

Dennis Nixon had a bad week last week. The East Tennessee man was arrested in Hamilton Co. for numerous moving violations including driving on the wrong side of the highway at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour while completely naked.

Nixon told authorities he was also on LSD because God wanted him to be free.

Neverending Elvis

In order to avoid potential legal trouble with Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, James Watt and Martin Dickie, founders of the Scottish beer brand, Brewdog, and makers of the popular grapefruit and blood orange IPA, Elvis Juice, have both changed their first names to Elvis. "We're caught in a trap," Watt was quoted as saying.

