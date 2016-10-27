Fly on the Wall 1444 

Real Corker

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker (R) has a bone to pick with Donald Trump.

Like most sentient beings, Corker is troubled by some of the things being said by his party's presidential candidate. Following the third and final presidential debate, Corker took to Twitter with semi-tough words aimed at Donald Trump.

"It is imperative," Corker wrote, "that Donald Trump clearly state that he will accept the results of the election when complete."

Boom! If Trump doesn't capitulate, Corker will just be forced to endorse him sadder.

Verbatim

"There were all of the cyberbots that took out after us that were trying to say 'no you can't do that you're going to impede our free speech.' We said 'no we're trying to keep the roadway clear and to keep some of these bad actors out of the system.'" ­­— U.S. Rep Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), explaining cyber attacks to Wolf Blitzer on CNN.

Online design/tech magazine Gizmodo wrote about Blackburn's visit to The Situation Room in an article titled, "This Is the Kind of Idiot That Congress Puts in Charge of Technology."

The Tennessee conservative sits on the Subcommittee on Communication and Technology.

