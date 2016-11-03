Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 03, 2016

Fly on the Wall 1445 

by Chris Davis

Really, Today?

Last week Fly on the Wall shared a shocking scene from an airport gift shop in Austin, Texas.

It was the picture of a keychain, featuring the famous STAX snapping fingers logo. Only instead of saying STAX in block red letters across the top it said, "Austin."

A hateful thing it was, but who could have anticipated a similar indignity would arrive so soon?

Last Thursday, the Today show posted what would have been a very nice piece about the Guest House at Graceland, if they only had some idea of where the iconic tourist destination is located.

It begins like most Elvis stories begin, with a clever/relevant song reference, but goes off the rails pretty quickly: "Elvis Presley once sang about the Heartbreak Hotel, but he couldn't have known that one day, just steps from his home in Nashville, guests would one day be able to stay at the Guest House at Graceland."

The error was soon corrected.

click to enlarge flyby_flyonthewall.jpg

Verbatim

While we're on the subject, "No. No. No, no, no. He wouldn't," Priscilla Presley was quoted in the Los Angeles Times. The former Mrs. Elvis was answering a question that's probably been on a lot of people's minds since the invention of social media — would Elvis be on Twitter, were he alive today?

According to Priscilla, he rarely wrote letters and was never the kind of King who liked to tell other people what he had for dinner.



