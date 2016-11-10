Fly on the Wall 1446 

Oh, snap!

Fly on the Wall recently noted that an airport gift shop in Austin, Texas, was selling keychains featuring STAX Records' famous snapping fingers logo and with Austin spelled out in red letters. Sources close to the logo confirm this is a copyright infringement and a cease and desist letter is on the way.

click to enlarge

Hammer Time

This Lakeland stop sign is confusing. If it's Hammer Time, you can't stop dancing.

click to enlarge

Verbatim

"Hey, Trump, Trump, Trump all they way. Hey, check it out, no check it out. I gotcha, cause black lives don't matter. There ain't no proof. Just cause you say something, don't mean nothing. Probe it. Check it out, if black lives matter — hey, I'm talking for you ..." — the opening salvo from a caught-on-video confrontation illustrating why, no matter who wins Tuesday's election, the worst parts of this past campaign season have only just begun.

The video was shared by local news stations and instantly went viral.