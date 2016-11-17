Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 17, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1447 

by Chris Davis

New Tumbleweave

Tumbleweaves — the lost wigs and all-too-familiar hair pieces we see blowing down the sidewalk — are so 2015. The future belongs to abandoned sex toys.

This adorable, pink butt plug was spotted in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, standing bolt upright in the middle of the street.

click to enlarge flyonthewall_tumbelweavedetail2.jpg

This raises a lot of questions. Questions like, Did it just fall out? Were words exchanged? Did somebody say, "It's not you, it's me?"

Anyway, if you or somebody you love lost a butt plug while visiting the Cooper-Young neighborhood, don't call me. I didn't touch that thing.

Trumped

Here's a weird headline from The Commercial Appeal that seems to say a little something about America's clueless white patriarchy.

"County elects woman, Trump," tells the story of an unusual Texas town that voted to put Donald J. Trump in the White House, while also voting to put some woman somewhere else entirely.

click to enlarge flyonthewall_trumped.jpg

In the first sentence, we're told the woman's also a black Democrat who was running for sheriff. The woman (aka Zena Stephens), finally gets a name down in the fourth paragraph.

Email
Share

More The Fly-By »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Trumping Latinos (The Fly-By)

      Memphis Latinos fear for the lives they’ve built in an uncertain future ahead.
      • by Joshua Cannon
      • Nov. 17, 2016, 4:00 AM

    • Water Taxi Wet Dream (The Fly-By)

      Memphis likely won’t see water taxis any time soon.
      • by Toby Sells
      • Nov. 17, 2016, 4:00 AM

Blogs

Tiger Blue

Tigers 68, Milwaukee 54

Frank Murtaugh 11/16/2016

News Blog

'We Reject the President-Elect:' University of Memphis Students Rally Against Trump

Joshua Cannon 11/16/2016

News Blog

Tennessee AG: Memphis Pot Law Illegal

Toby Sells 11/16/2016

News Blog

Orange Mound Gets National Heritage Designation

Toby Sells 11/16/2016

News Blog

Memphis Zoo Welcomes Baby Primate, Cue the "Aaaaws"

Micaela Watts 11/16/2016

News Blog

Man Indicted for Downtown Murder

Toby Sells 11/16/2016

Hungry Memphis

Schweinehaus Changes Focus to Barbecue

Susan Ellis 11/16/2016

News Blog

Photos from Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts (Slideshow)

Flyer Staff 11/16/2016

News Blog

Two Tennessee Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Defraud United States

Joshua Cannon 11/16/2016

Beyond the Arc

Brandan Wright undergoes ankle surgery, no timetable for return

Kevin Lipe 11/16/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation