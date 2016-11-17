Fly on the Wall 1447 

New Tumbleweave

Tumbleweaves — the lost wigs and all-too-familiar hair pieces we see blowing down the sidewalk — are so 2015. The future belongs to abandoned sex toys.

This adorable, pink butt plug was spotted in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, standing bolt upright in the middle of the street.

click to enlarge

This raises a lot of questions. Questions like, Did it just fall out? Were words exchanged? Did somebody say, "It's not you, it's me?"

Anyway, if you or somebody you love lost a butt plug while visiting the Cooper-Young neighborhood, don't call me. I didn't touch that thing.

Trumped

Here's a weird headline from The Commercial Appeal that seems to say a little something about America's clueless white patriarchy.

"County elects woman, Trump," tells the story of an unusual Texas town that voted to put Donald J. Trump in the White House, while also voting to put some woman somewhere else entirely.

click to enlarge

In the first sentence, we're told the woman's also a black Democrat who was running for sheriff. The woman (aka Zena Stephens), finally gets a name down in the fourth paragraph.