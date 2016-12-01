Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 01, 2016 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1449 

by Chris Davis

Memphis Scanner

When your Pesky Fly goes on holiday, he keeps in touch with what's going on in Memphis by reading Scanner Memphis (@Memphis Scanner), a Twitter account compiling "highlights and lowlights from the Memphis and Shelby County police and fire scanners."

Recent gems include, "Suspect who stole car from Bartlett Krispy Kreme has bailed out in Raleigh. Pursuit is now a foot chase." Also, the seasonally appropriate, "Memphis police asked to respond to theft of pumpkin." And then there's this inexplicable thing ...

Verbatim

Nashville says the state can't harsh its mellow? Apparently so.

"We have reviewed the Attorney General's opinion and understand his position. However, we believe we have a good faith legal argument that the ordinance is not preempted by state law." — Rad Metro Law Director Jon Cooper, explaining why Nashville is firing up plans for limited decriminalization of marijuana even though the bogus AG says it preempts state law.

Neverending Elvis

Q: Is there anything cooler than TV's original Six Million Dollar Man talking about the time he snuck onto the set of his buddy Elvis' movie and wound up in the picture? A: Not this week there isn't. In a wide-ranging interview about his role as Bruce Campbell's father on the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead, former Six Million Dollar Man star Lee Majors told the A.V. Club about his uncredited role as a waiter in Clambake. Majors crashed Clambake's bar scene wearing a fake mustache and one of those, "tasseled cup hats that the Shriners wear."

