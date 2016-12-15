Fly on the Wall 1451 

Holiday Shopping

Everybody's got at least one snarky friend or relative on their Christmas shopping list who's so reflexively sarcastic they're almost impossible to shop for.

Never fear, Fly on the Wall is here with its annual inappropriate shopper's guide. This season FOTW recommends Guyliner Jesus and St. Manbun action figures.

These army-of-God collectibles are ready to go clubbing and currently available for purchase at the Midtown Cash Saver. They're sold independently but will be more fun as a set because your friend or relative can pose them and make up adventures and stuff.

Just Desserts

What does Jeremiah Webb have against pie? The 34-year-old turned himself in to Southaven authorities last week after assaulting a woman who approached him at the grocery store to ask for pie-baking advice. The question made Webb angry, and, in two short sentences, he somehow managed to insult everybody from his own mom to competitive chef Bobby Flay. "You need to ask my mother about that," he answered. "I'm not a bitch."

Neverending Elvis

The Miami Herald recently told the story of "How an Elvis Presley tribute band led Ryan Gosling to La La Land." Apparently Gosling caught the performance bug when he was 8 years old, and his uncle, an Elvis tribute artist, put him in the show.