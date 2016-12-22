Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Fly on the Wall 1452 & 1453 

by Chris Davis

Neverending Christmas

What's Christmas without a screening of the beloved holiday classic, Home Alone? And what's a screening of Home Alone without some fool arguing about whether or not Elvis Presley is still alive?

Last week, Vice.com took a close look at a popular conspiracy theory that Elvis, who died in 1977, makes a silent apperance as a bearded extra in the 1990 hit comedy.

In its strongest case in favor of Elvis, the article references a 1979 McCall's Magazine feature about Priscilla who hints that her ex was self-conscious about his neck, "hence his penchant for oversized, popped collars."

And what's the bearded dead ringer for Elvis wearing as he shifts impatiently and tosses his hair in decidedly Elvis-like fashion?

"A turtleneck. That's right, a shirt so hideous and impractical that it would only be worn by someone trying to cover their disproportioned, deformed, or otherwise unsightly neck."

click to enlarge flyonwall.jpg

Sinful Memphis

Shocking news from Wallethub.com. According to the personal finance website, "Las Vegas isn't the only sinful place in America."

Maybe that's not so shocking but every year WalletHub ranks America's 150 most "sinful" cities based on "27 key indicators of evil deeds."

Memphis ranked 68, making us just a little less sinful than Austin, Texas, and just a little more sinful than Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In spite of a soaring murder rate, Memphis' chief vices, according to WalletHub, are lust, vanity, and avarice. Always underestimated, Memphis ranked considerably lower than Nashville (53), and Knoxville (13).

