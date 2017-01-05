Fly on the Wall 1454 

Year in Fly

2016 was a weird year for everybody. At Fly on the Wall, it was just another year. So, without further ado, here's your recap.

Weird Crime

Who peed in your cornflakes? Hard to say. But a criminal investigation was opened when video surfaced of a man urinating on a conveyor belt at Memphis' Kellogg's factory.

Delta Airlines flight attendant Rachel Trevor of Memphis became the Robin Hood of airplane-bottle liquor sales when she was arrested for stealing approximately 1,500 itty-bitty bottles of booze from Delta and selling them on Craigslist for a buck a piece. The in-flight value was $12,000.

Derrick Thomas, arrested in Jonesboro, Ark., for indecent exposure and "enjoying himselfs," decided to expose himself again — to justice. After leaving the courtroom for a drink of water, Thomas returned with his shirt off, his pants around his ankles, his arms in the air, quoted as saying "Court is back in session."

LaShundra Smith, charged with indecent exposure for being partially nude on a bench at Mary Elizabeth Malone Park, told officers she was "trying to air out."

Weird News

WMC owns this category, thanks to the Jerica Phillips exposé "Demonic Weaves Believed to be Root of Hair Crimes." A few weeks later WMC also shared a story about a woman who saw an angel climbing a rainbow. Aw.

Weird Curry

This year's blurry, security camera photo of the year — former Tennessee state Rep. Curry Todd stealing his opponent's yard signs.