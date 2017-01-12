Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 12, 2017

Fly on the Wall 1455 

by Chris Davis

The wise man

One of the great things about social media is that it allows for greater access to celebrities and media types. One of the worst things about social media is that it allows for greater access to celebrities and media types.

This week we learned something new about WMC's Andy Wise. In addition to being a tireless consumer investigator, he's also an office pooper who likes to overshare. Here Wise tweets: To the female co-worker who was mad that the private bathroom was locked, trust me ... I did you a favor."

Neverending Elvis

Nobody in Nashville (or anywhere else, apparently) wants to save the Gallatin Road office building where entertainment manager Col. Tom Parker managed Elvis Presley's career in exchange for up to half of Presley's kingly earnings.

As a result, this not-very-attractive piece of music management history will be leveled to make room for a car wash.

From Nashville Public Radio: "According to the terms of the sale, [the previous owner] gets dibs on everything inside. He may save some items and then sell the antique light fixtures and cabinets, and the wood paneling and complete wet bar from the vintage basement."

Would look good in bronze ... in front of a car wash.

