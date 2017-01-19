Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 19, 2017 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1456 

by Chris Davis

That's Entertainment

Breaking entertainment industry news: Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta made headlines this week when a couple of strippers at the L.A. club Ace of Diamonds got mad at him for leaving the club without tipping. So the ladies did what people do these days: They posted a video. "We thought at least he was going to throw some ones," a disgruntled dancer said. Youngsta later copped to splitting without tipping, but blamed it on the women wearing "cheap-ass lingerie" and "not getting naked."

Neverending Elvis

"Dean Martin's is the longest, then Roy Horn's. Next is Sammy Davis Jr.'s followed by Jimmy Durante's and then Jerry Tarkanian's. What about Elvis'? Well, his is not very long at all." Don't worry, it's not what the writer wants you to think it is. Vegas just copycatted Memphis by naming its own Elvis Presley Blvd. It's not a very lengthy boulevard, apparently. That's what this opening passage from the Las Vegas Sun's story alludes to. Not the other thing. Probably.

Cool Things

You know what's awesome? Thumbing through Twitter, seeing a post from Avengers director Joss Whedon that reads, "this THIS this," and realizing he's linked to a story about Memphis. What's even cooler is finding out he's linked to a beautiful artist's diary about an inspirational trip to Memphis' National Civil Rights Museum. Artist Christopher Noxon wasn't prepared for what he'd find on Mulberry Street. It moved him to create a visual essay with a URL that's too long to share, but googling "Lessons from Memphis" will get you there. No punch line this time, just a tip.

click to enlarge flyonwall1.jpg
click to enlarge flyonwall3.jpg
Email
Share

More The Fly-By »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Memphis Comedy Bad, Bad Men Premieres on Amazon Video

Chris McCoy 01/18/2017

Hungry Memphis

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

Susan Ellis 01/18/2017

News Blog

Redbirds Rebrand

Frank Murtaugh 01/18/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Jan. 19-25)

Susan Ellis 01/18/2017

Beyond the Arc

Beyond the Arc Podcast #65: MLK Day, All Stars, Playoff matchups, and more

Kevin Lipe 01/17/2017

News Blog

Council Members Say Racism Motivated Beale Street Vote

Toby Sells 01/17/2017

News Blog

Rape Kit Backlog Testing to Finish This Year

Toby Sells 01/17/2017

From My Seat

Inauguration Day: Then and Now

Frank Murtaugh 01/17/2017

Politics Beat Blog

Cohen Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

Jackson Baker 01/16/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Valerie June

Chris McCoy 01/16/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation