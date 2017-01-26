Fly on the Wall 1457 

Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 26, 2017

Fly on the Wall 

by Chris Davis

March Madness

One little word can change the whole meaning of a sentence, completely turning a perfectly good piece of reportage into something entirely false. Take, for example, this story promo posted to the internet by the good folks at WMC Action News 5, which reads, "In just a few short hours thousands of women are scheduled to participate in a march through Memphis to protect President Trump's presidency."

click to enlarge flyonthewall1.jpg

Hmmmm. Judging by messages scrawled on some of the signs in the crowd, it doesn't look like any of the thousands of people who showed up to protest Trump had protection on their mind. Messages like, "Punch more nazis" ...

click to enlarge flyonthewall2.jpg

"You can't comb over racism." ...

click to enlarge flyonthewall3.jpg

And Fly on the Wall's favorite, a cartoon reproductive system flipping haters the bird. ...

click to enlarge flyonthewall4.jpg
