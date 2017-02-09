Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 09, 2017 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1459 

by Chris Davis

Kiss, Kiss, Bang

There's not enough local news to report in Memphis, apparently. Not about sex and violence, anyway.

When local TV news stations run out of local sex and violence stories to report, they share stories from other cities. No wonder so many people think cities are places awash in blood and bodily fluids.

This week Fox 13 told us all about a Florida pastor who hid naked in the woods after being caught in an affair. They also let Memphians know about graphic sex video made inside the Duval County courthouse — also in Florida.

WREG wins the prize for foreign sex and violence with this report from Lynnwood, Washington: "Police: Woman stabs date, tries to eat his heart in quest to be serial killer."

Verbatim

Tennessee state Senator Mae Beavers wants to stamp out porn, which is everywhere, according to the Tennessee senator.

"My goodness," she declared in a recent interview. "You can't even look at my Facebook without seeing something." YIKES!!!

Neverending Elvis

According to U.K. tabloids, disgraced PR guru Max Clifford is using Elvis Presley's death in an appeal of sexual assault charges.

A Clifford representative quoted in The Sun: "We have found people that can place Max Clifford at a particular place in 1977 when offences were said to have taken place and he was elsewhere in the U.K. ... People can remember where they were in August 1977 because that is when Elvis Presley died, and everyone knows where they were when they heard."

