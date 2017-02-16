Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 16, 2017 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1460 

by Chris Davis

Dead On

"You'll enjoy this even if you're not a fan of The Walking Dead, and maybe they'll have me on the show now." — DeAngelo Williams tweeting about his zombie-themed 2016 wedding.

Although the Memphis Tiger-turned-Pittsburgh Steeler hasn't made it onto the popular AMC horror show just yet, he appears to be well on his way. Williams was the nerdy highlight of this past week's post-TWD wrap-up show, The Talking Dead.

Hair Today

Memphis is having a bad hair decade. WREG reports that the city's weave-related crime wave continues unabated. Hairpieces valued at $80,000 were stolen from Virgin Hair in Southaven. A beauty supply on Mt. Moriah avoided a similar fate when thieves chained the iron security door to their SUV, yanking the wall from its foundation. The expensive hair had been put away, leaving the determined criminals with only "a few wigs and hair samples."

Verbatim

"Wrecking ball." That's how Tennessee Senator Bob Corker described President Donald Trump in a recent interview with online political news magazine, Politico. Corker's intention was to describe Trump as a powerful leader wrestling with destructive foreign policy urges. He didn't mean to make us all imagine what the president might look like naked in a Miley Cyrus video. Thanks, Bob.

