March 09, 2017

Fly on the Wall 1463 

by Chris Davis
Verbatim

Fly on the Wall can't get enough of serial fabulist/Tennessee Senator Mae Beavers.

The anti-porn and anti-fact crusader's complicated relationship with the truth was once again on display at Nashville's poorly attended pro-Trump Spirit of America Rally this weekend.

"Trump is the hardest-working president this country has ever seen" she said. This is ironic — as already noted by the Nashville Scene —because Donald Trump was playing golf at that moment.

Beavers, who's been telling constituents Muslims are trying to infiltrate their churches to find out "what's going on," also claimed Trump's mighty wall between helpless innocent America and the rape-y predator nation Mexico is already being built. (Facepalm).

Neverending Killer

It was a big week in Elvis. One of his pistols was up for sale and "Elvis Presley's Memphis" just opened at Graceland.

But it's "Great Balls of Fire" artist Jerry Lee Lewis — the last original rockabilly standing — who grabbed headlines this week. According to numerous reports, the Killer is suing his daughter for allegedly drugging him and forcing him to tour.

He's also moved to bar her and his son-in-law from using his likeness. Even if it takes off, it's doubtful the new CMT show Sun Records will survive long enough to tell this part of the saga.

Our Neighbor...

Never stop being you, Mississippi. Last week New Albany resident Shane Treadway climbed a tree "looking for his dog" and wound up in a Tupelo hospital after falling and getting himself hung upside down. Treadway was "butt naked," according to Tupelo's WTVA.

