Fly on the Wall 1472 

Existential Weather

It's not Mercury in retrograde, people.

But if you've been thinking, "Things have been hideous and unsettled lately," maybe there's a reason for that — a reason based in science!

According to the Weather Channel, we've all been experiencing something called an "atmospheric clog." It's a constipated-sounding condition that, according to meteorologist Brian Donegan, is better known as an "omega block" pattern, and we'll take his word for that.

In a post to weather.com, Donegan further explained that this so-called "clog" or "omega block" may ultimately result in "more unsettled conditions" throughout the first part of May.

A Weather Channel notification further stated, "Hideous 'Omega Block' pattern Will Be Felt in Big Way."

Neverending Elvis

According to an article in The Guardian slugged, "Can't Help Falling in Price," the value of Elvis memorabilia is plummeting.

For example, the King's Good Rockin' Tonight EP could fetch £125 in the U.K. at the end of the 1990s, but over the past decade, it's sold for about £13.50 on average.

The good news for Memphis tourism is this drop in value doesn't necessarily reflect declining interest in Elvis and early rock-and-roll.

According to The Guardian, "Truth is, with many Elvis fans and collectors well into their 70s and 80s, as each year goes by, more are lost. This then floods the market with their wares."