Fly on the Wall 1473 

Daily Disaster

The Commercial Appeal didn't just lose its editor, Louis Graham, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and several well known reporters to layoffs. Memphis' daily paper has also lost its ability to prevent tiny, tragic errors.

click to enlarge

You know, like when you run an above-the-fold-A-1 headline about a woman from "Columbia," who runs a Colombian diner, right next to a picture of the smiling subject wearing a correctly spelled Colombia top.

Maybe somebody was sipping too much juice down by the "Bug Light" stage over Music Festival weekend? (Yes, that one made the paper, too.)

Pots & Kettles

A representative of WMC-TV 5 took to Twitter last week to scold Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions III and tell the controversial U.S. Attorney General to "Get our name out ya mouth."

click to enlarge

Like WMC, which, according to a recent Memphis Flyer survey, devotes nearly half of its nightly news content to reporting violent crime and mayhem, Sessions, a man once determined to be too racist to be a federal judge, described Memphis as a terrifying place in need of tougher drug-related sentencing.

We wonder where he might have gotten the idea?

Good News

A trailer filled with more than $5,000 worth of stolen Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

None of the delicious, individually wrapped treats were missing, according to Jonesboro, Arkansas, police.