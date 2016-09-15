Flyer Fall Fashion 

Just like the autumn weather, fall fashion brings change. And like the temperature drop, the new looks and styles of fall will be most welcome. Ironically, as our blazing summer temperatures finally cool, the colors of fall arrive to warm us up all over again. Elsewhere, fashion trends are dictated by designers and their runway models, but in Memphis, our style is authentically idiosyncratic.

We selected this year's Flyer fashion models at the Peabody Hotel's summer Rooftop Parties, and the final four brought their own style to our shoot. We mixed that up with a balance of vintage pieces and fresh-off-the-runway looks — along with a generous serving of Memphis grit.

The shoot took place on Summer Avenue in the Propcellar building, a brick-and-ivy edifice that feels very SoCal. Just as Memphis music is a gumbo of soul, rap, and punk, the city's — and our models' — fashion sense is a patchwork of sophistication and funk. Enjoy.

click to enlarge Taryn

On Taryn:

Green felt hat; navy and white knit jacket; sunglasses; all from Lansky 126. Grey T-shirt from Baer's Den in Laurelwood. Vintage gold maxi ruffled skirt from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. Handmade copper earrings from Bead Couture on Broad Avenue.

click to enlarge Amanda

On Amanda:

Black hat from Stock & Belle on South Main. Vintage bolero jacket from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. Plaid button-down from the Attic in Overton Square. Handmade sterling earrings by Question the Answer available on www.questiontheanswer.com.

click to enlarge Jay

On Jay:

Teal hat from Lansky 126. Vintage lavender dress shirt and vintage brown Levi's; both from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. Grey zip-front sweater from Baer's Den in Laurelwood.

click to enlarge Darryl

click to enlarge

On Darryl:

Sportscoat; jeans; plaid button-down; all from Baer's Den in Laurelwood. Tony Allen graphic T-shirt from Stock & Belle. Sunglasses, model's own.

click to enlarge Taryn

click to enlarge Shoe boots from Stock & Belle on South Main.

On Taryn:

Sunglasses, from Lansky 126. Vintage bomber jacket from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. Blush pink dress; wrap belt; both from Stock & Belle. Handmade agate choker by Brave Design available at Joseph. Bra from Coco & Lola's on South Cox.

click to enlarge Jay

On Jay:

Button-down from Lansky 126. Vintage tie and vintage Levi's corduroys from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. Sunglasses, belt, and watch all model's own.

click to enlarge Darryl

click to enlarge

On Darryl:

Vintage puffer vest from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. White striped button-down from Lansky 126. Raw denim; leather bracelets; both from Stock & Belle on South Main. Watch, model's own.

click to enlarge Amanda

click to enlarge

On Amanda:

Vintage wool peacock coat with mink collar from Found Memphis on Broad Avenue. Handmade earrings by Question the Answer from www.questiontheanswer.com. Handmade copper cuff from Bead Couture on Broad Avenue.

Special thanks to:

• Propcellar

• Christopher Padgett, makeup artist; Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Macy's Oak Court

• Models: Amanda Ampie, Taryn Leebelt, Jay Rodriguez, Darryl Smith

• Memphis Pizza Cafe