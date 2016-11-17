Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 17, 2016 News » Cover Feature

Future Music: The Memphis Music Initiative 

by Chris Davis
MMI fellows offer music instruction and mentoring in 37 Memphis schools.

David Roseberry

MMI fellows offer music instruction and mentoring in 37 Memphis schools.

Email
Share

Related Stories

More Cover Feature »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Election 2016: WTF? (Cover Feature)

      Trump upsets all expectations; wins presidency.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Nov. 10, 2016, 4:00 AM 64

    • Hoop City! (Cover Feature)

      With new coaches and fresh hopes, questions abound, but the Grizzlies and the Tigers are ready to roll.
      • by Kevin Lipe & Frank Murtaugh
      • Nov. 3, 2016, 4:00 AM 3

Blogs

Tiger Blue

Tigers 68, Milwaukee 54

Frank Murtaugh 11/16/2016

News Blog

'We Reject the President-Elect:' University of Memphis Students Rally Against Trump

Joshua Cannon 11/16/2016

News Blog

Tennessee AG: Memphis Pot Law Illegal

Toby Sells 11/16/2016

News Blog

Orange Mound Gets National Heritage Designation

Toby Sells 11/16/2016

News Blog

Memphis Zoo Welcomes Baby Primate, Cue the "Aaaaws"

Micaela Watts 11/16/2016

News Blog

Man Indicted for Downtown Murder

Toby Sells 11/16/2016

Hungry Memphis

Schweinehaus Changes Focus to Barbecue

Susan Ellis 11/16/2016

News Blog

Photos from Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts (Slideshow)

Flyer Staff 11/16/2016

News Blog

Two Tennessee Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Defraud United States

Joshua Cannon 11/16/2016

Beyond the Arc

Brandan Wright undergoes ankle surgery, no timetable for return

Kevin Lipe 11/16/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation