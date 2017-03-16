Fy on the Wall 1464 

Political Animals

It's almost a Jeff Foxworthy routine: If you're a state Senator, who's also a doctor, and you're having an affair with a nurse, who's considerably younger than you are and your patient, and she's also your second cousin with a thing for painkillers, and you're the person who's been prescribing her painkillers ... YOU MIGHT BE FROM TENNESSEE!

It's now almost impossible to remember that brief, hopeful moment when Dr. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald defeated "don't-say-gay" Senator Stacey Campfield, and everybody thought, at the very least, he can't be weirder or more extreme.

Signs, signs...

Church signs are an endless source of joy. Summer is an endless source of joy. That means church signs on Summer are, by definition, an endless source of joy squared, and if your Pesky Fly is reading this one correctly, it's about time to buy more peanut butter. Or tea biscuits. Or maybe just a nice jelly spoon. "Forbidden Fruits Create Many Jams."

Neverending Elvis

Fly on the Wall regularly flags headlines about Elvis impersonators doing bizarre and sometimes terrible things, so here's this for balance.

This week, the U.K.'s Mirror reports, "Elvis Impersonator Hailed as Hero after Rescuing Woman and Young Girl Trapped Inside Burning House."

According to reports, 43-year-old taxi driver/tribute artist Drew Whedon saw a hunka burning house and turned into a hunka burning love.

After rescuing the women, Whedon did exactly what the King would have done. He went back in for the dog.