Garth Brooks Live at FedexForum 

When it comes to country superstars, Garth Brooks has long been at the top of the list. Before the Brad Paisleys and Blake Sheltons of the world took the genre to new heights, Brooks helped make country one of the most popular types of music in the world. Aside from his accolades as a country musician — which include being in the Country Music Hall of Fame and a whopping 22 Academy of Country Music Awards — he's also the best-selling solo artist in America. Brooks has sold over 135 million albums total, second only to this group you may have heard of called The Beatles. With hits like "The Dance," "If Tomorrow Never Comes," and "Friends in Low Places," Brooks is also one of the only country music artists to transcend the genre — as chances are you know the words to one of those songs whether you enjoy modern country music or not.

click to enlarge Garth Brooks

Joining Brooks at the FedExForum for three nights this week is his wife and fellow country superstar Trisha Yearwood. The two have been married for over a decade, but according to a Country Living article, they actually have been friends since 1987 when they met while recording a demo at Kent Blazy's attic studio. Yearwood has had a magnificent career in her own right, selling over 15 million records to date and scooping up three Grammy awards in the process. The duo also recently released Christmas Together late last year — their first album together. Advanced tickets are available through the FedExForum website.