Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 15, 2016 Music » Music Features

Guitar Wolf at Cooper Young Fest 

by Chris Shaw

This Saturday afternoon, Japanese rock-and-rollers Guitar Wolf will invade Cooper-Young Fest for a performance on the stage sponsored by Goner Records and the Grizzlies. Formed in Nagasaki in 1987, Guitar Wolf are the living embodiment of garage rock, complete with stage names (Guitar Wolf, Bass Wolf, Drum Wolf), blistering fuzzed-out rock riffs, and a whole lot of leather. The band is the only out-of-town act to perform at any of the stages during Cooper-Young Fest, but their ties to Memphis run deep, as Goner Records released Wolf Rock! way back in 1993. That record would be the first release for Goner, followed by the release of the Oblivians album Call the Shots. Not a bad start.

click to enlarge Guitar Wolf
  • Guitar Wolf

If there were a best-case scenario to see a band like Guitar Wolf, Cooper-Young Fest is probably it. The festival will no doubt be packed, and watching a band like Guitar Wolf blow the minds of innocent bystanders who only wanted to buy some artisan craft goods could and very well may be your best source of entertainment all month. After working with Goner, Guitar Wolf released records on Matador and even Sony before forming their own record label and releasing T-Rex from a Tiny Space Yojouhan earlier this year. The band is also playing at the Hi-Tone later that night with tour mates Hans Condor (another band pushing the limits of live rock-and-roll), but that show will cost you $12.

Other highlights at Cooper-Young Fest include Chickasaw Mound (also on the Goner Stage), the Dirty Streets (headlining the main stage), and Reverend John Wilkins (playing the Mulan Stage). Plan accordingly.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Cooper Young Music Fest @ Cooper-Young Community Association

    • Sat., Sept. 17, 9 a.m. free
Email
Share

Related Stories

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Music Blog

Leon Bridges at Minglewood Hall

Chris Shaw 09/14/2016

News Blog

Work Local Program To Provide Homeless With Employment, Support

Joshua Cannon 09/14/2016

Politics Beat Blog

Rep. Durham Expelled from State House by 70-2 Vote

Jackson Baker 09/14/2016

News Blog

Mason Village Project on Lock, But Developers Mum on Profits

Toby Sells 09/13/2016

Hungry Memphis

BreakFest Set for September 24th

Susan Ellis 09/12/2016

Music Blog

A Non-chronological and Totally Incomplete Listicle of Melvins Highpoints

Andrew Earles 09/12/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Deering and Down

Chris McCoy 09/12/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football: Week 2 - Kansas

Frank Murtaugh 09/12/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

The Memphis Noir of Quarry

Chris McCoy 09/09/2016

Music Blog

Weekend Roundup 79: North Mississippi Allstars, Diarrhea Planet, Delta Rae

Chris Shaw 09/09/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Shaw

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation