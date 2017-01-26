Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 26, 2017 Food & Drink » Food & Wine

Hop Scots 

Scottish Ale vs. Scotch Ale? It’s a matter of “size.”

by Richard Murff

It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way. I ordered one of HCB's standards, its Scottish Ale. Because nothing in the booze industry can be straightforward, this is not to be confused with Scotch Ale. Like "English Muffins" in Britain, neither term is used much in the old country.

Calling a person Scotch is something that even the British concede is insulting as hell. The people are Scots — and they will correct you. Still, this is about as good a way as any to keep the two straight. Scottish Ale is the lighter of the two, with a lower alcohol content, but it still delivers a big flavor — a beer you can drink all night, as it were. Scotch Ale — also called a Wee Heavy — is made from the same ingredients, in the same style, only more so. It is a big, booming brew, higher in alcohol — the bagpipe of ales, these days, described as the IPA of the malt. After a couple, you'll be gripped with the twin urges to shave your tongue and then tell them what you really think. Do us all a favor and resist these impulses.

For all the associations the world has with Scots and their uisgebeathas (water of life) these rich ales have a much longer history than the country's whiskey. There is evidence that the Picts were producing heather beer long before the Romans showed up to plant their vineyards. There is even a legend of a Pictish chieftain taking his beer recipe to the grave with him. The art of distillation, on the other hand, arrived in Scotland with St. Columba in 563. Two years later, in 565, the same monk claimed to have seen a "water beast" in Loch Ness. You do the math.

click to enlarge BIANCA PHILLIPS
  • Bianca Phillips

Whisky-fueled fish tales aside, up until the 19th century, most beer brewing in Scotland was done by women, old-school "housewives," if you will. They worked with what ingredients were handy. The unforgiving climate produced a lot of barley and oats (that were dried with peat fires), but precious little hops. As a result, the ales were smoky and very malty. Having a great many other things to do, these put-upon home brewers also boiled the wort (the beer before we call it beer) for much longer than their southern counterparts, which carmelized the ingredients into that rich color and flavor that shows up in your glass. The last twist was the use of ale yeast, followed by cellaring the beer in a climate more akin to Bavarian lagers.

I asked Cayleigh, the taproom manager at HCB about their version of this classic. "We love the style," she says, "but our take on it is a little different." Cayleigh will modestly tell you she's not an expert, but she knows all the technical answers, anyway. HCB does a little roasting on the front end; this lightens the ABV (there is a state law to abide) but keeps that big flavor, one that will go with hearty foods. "Ours is made to pair well with, well, barbecue," she says. And it does. These are rich flavors that rest on a complex sweetness. The nice thing about HCB's Scottish Ale is that you up fill up on pork, not beer.

For the more traditionally minded, there is always the maxim, "What grows together goes together." Try one with that infamous highland widow-maker the Scotch Egg: It's a hard-boiled egg wrapped in a sausage and deep-fat-fried. On trying one for the first time, an uncle of mine exclaimed, "Where have you been all my life!" Evidently, in Scotland.

Email
Share

Related Stories

More Food & Wine »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Tiger Blue

Temple 77, Tigers 66

Frank Murtaugh 01/25/2017

News Blog

Tennessee Equality Project Issues Discriminatory Bill Alert

Micaela Watts 01/25/2017

News Blog

'Massive' New Boat Brings Friction on the Riverfront

Toby Sells 01/25/2017

News Blog

VIDEO: Mayor Strickland Announces Riverfront Task Force

Toby Sells 01/25/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

Susan Ellis 01/25/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

Winning: You Can't Blame Trump for Selling the Sizzle

Chris Davis 01/24/2017

News Blog

South Memphis Becomes Bicycle 'Lab' With New Grant

Toby Sells 01/24/2017

Hungry Memphis

New MemPops Store in Crosstown

Susan Ellis 01/24/2017

News Blog

Planet Fitness Coming Soon to Imperial Lanes Site

Toby Sells 01/24/2017

Beyond the Arc

Beyond the Arc Podcast #67: Is it time to worry yet?

Kevin Lipe 01/24/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Richard Murff

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation