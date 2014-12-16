Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 16, 2014 Slideshows » News

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email

Ikea Memphis 

From lamps and rugs and linens to meatballs, Ikea has created a huge following. But what's the fuss about? Have a look inside other stores for a taste of what's to come.
By Toby Sells | 46 Images
More slideshows
Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 3-9)
Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 10-16)
Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts 2016
Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 17-23)
1/46
Play Slideshow

Related Stories

Additional Slideshows

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation