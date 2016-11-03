Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

JustLarry’s Hollywood Follies at the Hi-Tone 

by Chris Davis

Larry Clark's just gotten off the road after working several circus dates. He's a clown, a comedian, a magician, a juggler, a daredevil, and a sideshow aficionado able to amaze and entertain ladies, gentlemen, and children of all ages. But his latest project, JustLarry's Hollywood Follies is for older boys and girls of legal drinking age. It's a little naughty, a little nice, and built for maximum glamor.

"We want people to dress up old Hollywood," Clark says, confident his audience will follow through. The last time JustLarry booked a Hi-Tone show, the sellout crowd came all dressed up, and nobody even asked. It was a tiki-themed burlesque, and Hawaiian shirts were thick. This time around, tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door — but still only $15 if you're all dolled up.

The Hollywood Follies is a classic variety show with magic and juggling and stripping, teasing, comedy, and music by the Rolling Head Orchestra. "Oh my gosh," Clark says. "We've got these two guys from Playhouse on the Square who've learned how to play instruments and tap dance at the same time. It's really cool."

Clark's worked the Greatest Show on Earth. He's juggled chainsaws on tour with Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails. He's driven somewhat shorter nails up his nose for Jim Rose. He's currently preparing one of his rare, Memphis-only solo shows. "It's the most challenging thing I've ever planned," he says. That one's not opening till January, though, and right now that's all he'll say.

"I want to showcase variety," Clark says, describing Hollywood Follies. "There's a lot of good stuff in Memphis that doesn't get seen in Memphis."

Related Events

    JustLarry's Hollywood Follies @ Hi-Tone

    • Fri., Nov. 4, 8-10 p.m. $15
