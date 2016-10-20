Mac Miller returns to Memphis this Friday night, bringing his Divine Feminine tour to Minglewood Hall. A native of Pittsburgh, Miller first gained mainstream attention with his 2011 album Blue Slide Park, an indie-tinged hip-hop record that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Miller swapped the independent label Rostrum Records for Warner Bros. following the album's success, and has since released Watching Movies with the Sound Off, GO:OD AM, and most recently The Divine Feminine — released last month.

The Divine Feminine doesn't stray from the quirky, R&B-influenced rap that Mac Miller has built an empire on, but the album does boast a bevy of some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Ty Dolla $ign, Kendrick Lamar, and Ariana Grande, the singer who Miller is reportedly in a relationship with, even though Grande has recently refuted that claim (awkward). So what's so special about a rapper who can proudly release a single simply titled "Dang" with a straight face? That's a question that his cult-like fan base will gladly answer for you. Miller has created a "relatable, nice-guy-next-door" vibe with his music, and his comparisons to Drake aren't entirely unfounded. He's also become a complete YouTube sensation and a verified star — perhaps through his close friendship with fellow Steel City stoner Wiz Khalifa. Between Minglewood Hall and the New Daisy Theater, Memphis has been getting a fair share of top-tier rap concerts, and Friday's gig should reflect the growing mainstream rap scene. Lakim and Clockwork DJ open.