January 05, 2017 Music » Music Features

Mark Edgar Stuart Live at Loflin Yard 

by Chris Shaw

Loflin Yard brought live music to their sprawling grounds in the spring of last year, and the downtown bar/venue has just announced that they will be hosting a weekly songwriter night every Wednesday. First up in the weekly series is Mark Edgar Stuart, Nick Redmond of Star and Micey, and Jana Misener of the now-defunct Memphis Dawls.

Loflin Yard booker Kevin Cubbins said that the songwriter night was a result of local musicians hanging out at the relatively new bar.

"We have bands on the weekend, but we really just wanted to focus on songwriters for a weekly show," Cubbins said.

click to enlarge Mark Edgar Stuart
  • Mark Edgar Stuart

"A lot of musicians hang out at Loflin Yard and were already discussing doing something like a songwriter night in the coach house."

To headline the first songwriter series, Cubbins tapped Stuart, the local songwriter responsible for the stellar albums, Trinity My Dear, Blues for Lou, and, most recently, the single Don't Blame Jesus — all released through local label Madjack Records.

"A lot of people don't understand that music is a part of Loflin Yard," Cubbins said.

"People tend to think of Loflin Yard as a bunch of guys hanging out in pink shirts and shorts, but there's always been music here, and the barn on the property is an indoor music venue. It's heated, and it sounds great in there."

Songwriter night is free to attend, and with the abundance of local songwriters in Memphis, you can expect the event to grow, especially as the weather gets nicer.

