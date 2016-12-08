Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 08, 2016 We Recommend

Memphis Grilled Cheese Fest at the Hi-Tone 

by Chris Davis

Hi-Tone owner Brian "Skinny" McCabe is pleased with the radio commercials for his second annual Memphis Grilled Cheese Festival. They're modeled after vintage 1-900 ads with a breathy voice, "Hot, melted cheeses are waiting for you." They make him laugh. But if you ask McCabe about the inaugural festival, he'll tell you flat out, it was anything but a fantasy.

"It was a nightmare," he says, remembering how all of his plans fell apart. Only half of the teams that signed up showed up to compete. Volunteers were in short supply, and so were the food trucks. There simply weren't enough vendors to supply all the people who showed up hungry for grilled cheese. "For five hours, there was a single-file line for the bar going out the door," McCabe says, recalling countless runs to Kroger to stock up on bread, cheese, and butter, olive oil, or Miracle Whip.

click to enlarge Grilled Cheese Festival
  • Grilled Cheese Festival
click to enlarge werec_grilledcheese2.jpg

"Everybody went above and beyond," McCabe says. "And at the end of the day, we made $7,000 for ALIVE Memphis Rescue [AMR], which is something I really believe in." This year's festival will also benefit AMR, a foster-based rescue program for homeless animals.

McCabe thinks he's got the kinks worked out. A dozen teams are scheduled to compete in categories ranging from cheesiest to most ridiculous. There will be a kids area and live music in the bar from the Sheiks, the Cassette Set, and Faux Killas.

So, do you like cheese? Do you like it hot? This Sunday, grill chefs will be waiting.

Related Events

  • Memphis Grilled Cheese Festival Two @ Hi-Tone

    • Sun., Dec. 11, 12 p.m.
Email
Share

More We Recommend »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation