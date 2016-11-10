Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 10, 2016 We Recommend

Micro Championship Wrestling at the New Daisy 

by Chris Davis

What is Micro Championship Wrestling (MCW)? Founder and owner Johnny G. describes it as "90-minutes of high-flying action." High being relative as all MCW wrestlers are under five feet tall. "We do all the same stuff the big guys do in the WWE," he says, "but we add a twist of comedy to it. We want it to be a great time for people of all ages. Doesn't matter who you are, wrestling's one of those things everybody digs."

MCW's based out of Tampa, Florida, but its cast of grapplers comes from all over the country. "You've got to find and train little guys who are athletic enough," Johnny G. says. "We have basic tryouts. If somebody comes in, and they're workable and have a good attitude, we'll bring them on tour with us, put them in a little spot, and teach them as we go. It's on-the-job training. Regular [independent] wrestlers are weekend warriors. They train all year and maybe get some gigs on the weekends, so they're happy. If they have a good year, they'll work 50 times. Our guys work 300 times a year."

click to enlarge werecbox_wrestling.jpg

Lots of wannabe wrestlers find MCW because they've always dreamed of being a wrestler. "Like Lieutenant Dan," Johnny G. says. "He was still in school when his mother paid for him to come try out." Dan took a small role after graduation and has become one of the show's big attractions.

Johnny G. knows that touring shows like his have big challenges. The audiences don't know the wrestlers. They don't know the story lines. They don't know who's bringing the heat or who's taking it.

"We know we've got to tell the whole story in 90 minutes," Johnny G. says. "And it's a good story, too."

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Micro Championship Wrestling @ New Daisy Theatre

    • Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $15-$25
Email
Share

More We Recommend »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Commercial Appeal Film Critic John Beifuss Honored at Indie Memphis Film Festival Awards Ceremony

Chris McCoy 11/09/2016

News Blog

Legal Medical Marijuana is Coming to Arkansas

Micaela Watts 11/09/2016

News Blog

Trump Thoughts: Officials Weigh In on Trump's Big Win

Toby Sells 11/09/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Great White Shark: How Does Donald J. Trump Pay His Debts?

Chris Davis 11/09/2016

News Blog

Tennessee AG: Weirich Had No Knowledge of Secret Payment

Toby Sells 11/09/2016

Music Blog

Yeasayer Tonight at Minglewood Hall

Andrew Earles 11/09/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 10-16)

Susan Ellis 11/09/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 11/09/2016

Politics Beat Blog

In Huge Upset, Trump Defeats Clinton

Jackson Baker 11/09/2016

Music Blog

Fresh Flesh at the P&H

Chris Shaw 11/08/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation