October 06, 2016 Music » Music Features

Moon River Music Festival at the Levitt Shell 

by Chris Shaw
click to enlarge Drew Holcomb - ERIC RYAN ANDERSON
  • Eric Ryan Anderson
  • Drew Holcomb

Drew Holcomb's Moon River Music Festival takes over the Levitt Shell this weekend. Now in its third year, the Moon River Music Festival features three nights of family-friendly folk rock from Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Wade Bowen, JOHNNYSWIM, the Oh Hellos, Kris Allen, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Penny and Sparrow, Gedeon Luke and the People, David Ramirez, the Stax Music Academy, Sean McConnell, Humming House, Lori McKenna, and Castro.

A native of Memphis, Drew Holcomb has experienced critical acclaim for Medicine — his latest album with his backing band the Neighbors. The group recently sold out Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! television show. Taking that into consideration, it's easy to see why the Moon River Music Festival became the highest attended paid show in Levitt Shell history last year. But keeping with a tradition that started at the festival's inception, a significant portion of the money raised at Moon River will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Soulsville Foundation, and the Levitt Shell itself.

While there are many acts on this weekend's bill that are worthy of your attention, the Oh Hellos are certainly worth checking out. Formed five years ago, the Oh Hellos consist of brother and sister Tyler and Maggie Heath, and their stripped-down folk rock has been featured on the NBC show Parenthood. Other highlights include the Stax Music Academy, Gedeon Luke, and Humming House. Visit moonriverfest.com for advance tickets. — Chris Shaw

Moon River Music Festival, Friday October 7th through Sunday October 9th at the Levitt Shell. Single day tickets start at $45, VIP passes are available for $250.

    Moon River Music Festival @ Levitt Shell

    • Fri., Oct. 7, 5-11 p.m., Sat., Oct. 8, 5-11 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 9, 5-11 p.m. $45
