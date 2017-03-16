Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 16, 2017

Moonshine Ball at Tunica Roadhouse 

by Chris Davis

"But tonight (on a starry mic) you're about to hear (we swear) the best star rappers of the year. So, so, Cherrio (Yo, scream at brotha).

Also, if you didn't know, this is called the show." — Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, "The Show."

click to enlarge Slick Rick
  • Slick Rick

You're going to have to wait a little more than six minutes for the show to start, and Doug E. Fresh won't be there. But there's a new concert series kicking off in Tunica this week. The Moonshine Ball, in the Delta ballroom at the Tunica Roadhouse, gets underway with a concert by Craig Wayne Boyd, the alt-country heartthrob who launched his career on the reality show The Voice. That set's only the appetizer in a lineup of artists that includes the legendary hip-hop innovator Slick Rick and the reigning Queen of the Blues, Denise LaSalle.

Following his appearance on The Voice, Boyd's major label single, "My Baby's Got a Smile on Her Face," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Charts, but its performance dropped precipitously in the first week, which may have figured into the reality star's decision to go indie.

With his oversized bling, golden eyepatch, and quirky rhymes, Slick Rick is hip-hop's original clown prince. He got his start working out on the mic with Doug E. Fresh's Get Fresh Crew. In 1985, that partnership changed hip-hop when they dropped the double-sided, pre-reality show single "The Show," backed with the human beat-box classic "La Di Da Di." Fans got it. Critics shrugged, dismissing both the musicality and lyrical content, and occasionally even describing it as a comedy record.

The 77-year-old LaSalle needs no introductions. She signed on with Chess in 1967 and never looked back. Hit singles include "Trapped by a Thing Called Love" and "Man Sized Job."

Moonshine Ball Presents Craig Wayne Boyd, March 18th, Slick Rick April 21st, and Denise LaSalle April 22nd in the Delta Ballroom, Tunica Roadhouse. Tickets start at $14. caesars.com/tunica-roadhouse

    Moonshine Ball @ Tunica Roadhouse

    Sat., March 18, Fri., April 21 and Sat., April 22
