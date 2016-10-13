Nava Sanctum’s Woodland Witch at Minglewood Hall 

There are two distinct ways to celebrate the Halloween season. You can either dress up like a vampire, witch, or werewolf and enjoy a traditional scary Halloween, or you can dress like a shirtless vampire, or short-skirted witch or werewolf, and go the sexy Halloween route. According to press materials describing it as "the sexiest show of the season," Nava Sanctum's year-end production of The Woodland Witch splits the difference between these two distinct approaches to spook season.

Nava Sanctum is one of the Memphis area's growing number of physical theater troupes. The company brings together elements of belly dance, hula hoop routines, fire throwing, acrobatics, aerialist shows, and various other circus- and vaudeville-related skills, to tell dark, hallucinatory stories. How weird can a Nava Sanctum show get? A past production of Alice in Wonderland, for example, was subtitled The Absinthe Dream, and seemed to be inspired as much by the milky liquor as it was by Lewis Carroll.

The Woodland Witch — subtitled "a spellbinding variety show" — is an original cirque-inspired journey "filled with witches, oracles, queens, and pole dancers ready to put you under their hypnotic spell."